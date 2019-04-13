Going to class gets high school student a new car

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s Cavenaugh Kia gave a Kia Soul to a high school student for free at Saturday’s Attend to Win event.
Cavenaugh worked with schools across Northeast Arkansas to get them in the classroom and in a new ride.
Students got five possible entries for the car if they had perfect attendance.
If the student had perfect attendance each nine weeks, the student got one submission.
For a entire year of perfect attendance, they got a extra shot.
Matt Cavenaugh with the dealership said the event was even bigger this year.
“We just tried to come up with a way to give back to the community that’s given so much to Cavenaugh over the years,” Cavenaugh said. “We want to be involved with the schools and it just kind of came to us.”
Ten students’ names were drawn, and they got to pick a mystery bag with either a gift card or a new car.
Joe Armstrong was the lucky winner.
He got to choose between four Kia Soul colors and got to drive it home.
