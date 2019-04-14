Leftover showers today, dry to start to upcoming week

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine is back for Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking our next storm system that will move into the Mid-South. Some storms could be on the strong side so we will monitor this system as we push closer to midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Highs on Thursday will stay in the lower 70s with overnight lows near 50 degrees. Few leftover showers are possible on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s with lows in the 50.