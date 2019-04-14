Leftover showers today, dry to start to upcoming week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The system that brought lots of rain to the Mid-South yesterday has pushed east of the region, leaving a few leftover showers for today.
Cloudy skies will prevail across the Mid-South today with a few pockets of leftover showers through midday to early afternoon hours. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 15 mph. Temperatures will likely be warmest this morning in the 60s and then fall through the afternoon, with temperatures in the 50s towards the afternoon and evening time. Clouds will start to break tonight, with lows dropping into the 40s and northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight there is the chance for some patchy frost in parts of West Tennessee, be mindful of plants that are outside.
TODAY: Cloudy. Leftover showers. 30%. Winds: Northwest around 15 mph. High: 62 (in the morning).
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 42.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine is back for Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking our next storm system that will move into the Mid-South. Some storms could be on the strong side so we will monitor this system as we push closer to midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Highs on Thursday will stay in the lower 70s with overnight lows near 50 degrees. Few leftover showers are possible on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s with lows in the 50.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: As of this writing, Easter weekend is looking dry across the Mid-South. Highs will remain in the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 and the First Alert Weather team for the latest Eater Weekend Forecast as we push closer to the upcoming weekend.
