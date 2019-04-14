Mississippi university escapes storm damage

STARKVILLE (AP) - Officials say there’s some debris from a possible tornado but no injuries or building damage at Mississippi State University.
The 21,000-student university ordered students into basements late Saturday night as a tornado approached the campus in Starkville.
Residents report trees down and at least some minor structural damage to residential areas nearby, including some areas where students live off campus.
Mississippi State spokesman Sid Salter says university officials are still looking for damage, especially in outlying areas of campus. The debris on the campus may have been dropped by a tornado that had been confirmed on the ground southwest of the campus.
Heavy rains were also producing flash flooding in the area.
Starkville was full of visitors Saturday because Mississippi State held its spring football game and a baseball game.
