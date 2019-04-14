SCS board member accused of driving under the influence

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A former Memphis City Council member now faces charges after police say he was driving under the influence.
According to an affidavit, Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Cannon Center around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Upon arrival, the officer noticed a heavy odor of alcohol on 59-year-old Scott McCormick, who was one of the drivers.
He asked if McCormick had been drinking. He answered, “yes, I had one drink about an hour ago.”
McCormick told police he was leaving the “Regional One Night Gala" event, which was hosted at the Cannon Center.
He said he was exiting the parking garage to make a left on Front Street, when the second vehicle hit his rear driver-side door.
The impact caused both vehicles to spin and come to an abrupt stop.
Two of the three passengers of the second vehicle were hospitalized in non-critical condition.
The other driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
Police conducted a field sobriety test and tested McCormick’s blood alcohol content. He was also taken to jail.
McCormick is currently a Shelby County Schools board member for District 5.
He is now charged with driving under the influence, vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway and reckless driving.
