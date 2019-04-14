17th annual Southern Hot Wing Festival kicks off at Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Even after being pushed back a day due to rain, wet weather still greeted people when the Southern Hotwing Festival kicked off Sunday morning.
However, many wing masters here weren't worried because they know people love their wings.
The Southern Hotwing Festival featured 60 competition teams at Tiger Lane.
Kris Tickle and his team aimed to get first place this year after getting sixth last year.
He says there's a reason people love hot wings so much.
"I believe just the flavor of the wing. They like to drink beer with the wing. It's just a social food," said Tickle.
Proceeds raised at the event go to the Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.