Covington fire chief resigns after spending city money on umpire gear

COVINGTON, TN (WMC) - Covington Fire Chief Michael Naifeh resigned from his position Monday, Covington Mayor Justin Hanson announced.
Hanson thanked Naifeh for his contributions and wished him well moving forward.
Naifeh was arrested in March and indicted on official misconduct.
Court documents from the Tennessee Comptroller show Naifeh was using his city-assigned credit card to purchase umpire gear in February 2018.
Naifeh later admitted to the purchases and said they were done because he had personal cash flow problems and intended to pay the money back.
Naifeh reimbursed the $600 in April 2018 but was indicted nearly a year later.
Richard Griggs is serving as acting fire chief in Naifeh’s absence.
