Feeling cooler today, more rain to end the week

It's a chilly start to our day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Areas in west Tennessee could be waking up to frost. However, sunshine will help us warm to around 70 degrees this afternoon. It will be clear tonight with lows in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Sunny. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 70.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: S 10 mph. Low: 53.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be sunny and dry again tomorrow, but temperatures will be slightly higher. The high temperature tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will arrive by Wednesday morning and a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. Heavy rain will move in after midnight, so it will be a wet start to the day on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday, especially in the morning and afternoon. Gusty winds will be the primary concern.
WEEKEND: A few lingering showers will be possible Friday, but Easter weekend looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB