Feeling cooler today, more rain to end the week

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be sunny and dry again tomorrow, but temperatures will be slightly higher. The high temperature tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will arrive by Wednesday morning and a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. Heavy rain will move in after midnight, so it will be a wet start to the day on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday, especially in the morning and afternoon. Gusty winds will be the primary concern.