House fire investigated as arson

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating after they said someone set a home on fire. The fire happened just after midnight Saturday on Tutwiler Avenue.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control, but not after an estimated $12,000 in damage was done.
Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set by someone on the living room window from outside the home.
If you know anything about this crime, call 901-528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.