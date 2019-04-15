It’s Tax Day: Businesses offer deals from dollar margaritas to free sandwiches

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - April 15 is the last day to file income taxes and several business are offering discounts.
Coupon site RetailMeNot compiled list of the biggest deals.
- Amazon Restaurants: You don't need to leave the couch for this deal. Get $7 off your first Amazon Restaurants order with code EAT7.
- Applebee's: Enjoy the Applebee's April drink special, the Strawberry Dollarita with a Twizzler straw, for just $1 all month long.
- Boston Market: Get the $10.40 Tax Day special from April 10 through April 15. The special includes a half-chicken with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink while supplies last.
- Bruegger's Bagels: Get the Big Bagel Bundle (13 New York–style bagels with two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 from April 10 through April 15 at Bruegger's.
- Cicis: Purchase a large drink, and get an adult buffet meal for $4.15 on Tax Day. Redeem the coupon here.
- DoorDash: Stay on the couch and get food delivered. DoorDash is offering $20 off on any order for new customers through April.
- Great American Cookies: Get a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie on April 15 at Great American Cookies. No purchase required.
- Hardee's: Celebrate Tax Day with one free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at participating locations. To get this deal, you need to say, "Made from scratch."
- Noodles & Company: Sign up for NoodlesREWARDS by April 9 and receive $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more from April 10 to April 15.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a BOGO free entrée on April 15 when you mention that it's Tax Day.
- Seamless: Another great delivery option! New customers get a $25 Seamless credit through April.
- Schlotzsky's: Order a medium drink and chips on April 15,and get The Original sandwich for free on April 15 at participating Schlotzsky's Bakery Cafe locations.
- Smoothie King: Download the Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app, and score $2 off any 20-ounce.
