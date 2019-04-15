2 men charged after ‘brutal’ beating of pregnant woman in Massachusetts

QUINCY, MA (WCVB/CNN) - Prosecutors argue two young adults, who were charged with aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant woman, could pose a danger to the public, following an attack that was caught on camera.
A pregnant woman’s pained screams could be heard in a Quincy, MA, courtroom Thursday, as Judge Mark Coven watched a video showing an alleged attack by 19-year-old Tyrese Johnson-Nurse and 18-year-old David Russell.
In the video, the victim’s boyfriend can be seen stepping in to defend her from the attack, and an elderly man also tries to help by keeping the suspects away from the woman, who is 5 months pregnant.
“This is two guys involved in a very brutal incident,” Coven said. “[Russell] was beating the hell out of this poor pregnant woman.”
Following the hearing, Russell was expected to be released Friday with a GPS monitor. He was not required to post bail but must stay away from the victim and any witnesses and remain in his house except to go to work.
Johnson-Nurse will remain behind bars after his bail in a pending armed robbery case in Suffolk Superior Court was revoked.
It’s unknown why the two allegedly attacked the woman, identified as Leanne Hindy.
Police say Hindy was walking with her boyfriend Tuesday evening when she felt sick because of her pregnancy and began to throw up. Johnson-Nurse and Russell allegedly laughed at and spit on her.
The young adults then got into the couple’s faces and began punching Hindy in the head, as she screamed that she was pregnant, according to police. The men also attacked Hindy’s boyfriend.
According to the police report, the victims told officers Russell kicked Hindy in the stomach, as he allegedly said, “I hope he dies. I will kill your kid.”
Police arrested the suspects a couple blocks away from the scene of the crime. The two face charges for assault and battery on a pregnant woman.
Hindy says she can’t understand what triggered the alleged violence, but she is grateful to the good Samaritans who came to help. She did not sustain any visible injuries but did go to the hospital to check on the health of her baby.
"Thank God for the citizens. If it wasn't for them, I don't know if I would be OK," Hindy said.
Johnson-Nurse and Russell are due back in court May 29.
Copyright 2019 WCVB, Hearst, Alec Zeng, Quincy Police via CNN. All rights reserved.