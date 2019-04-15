New Southaven Chick-fil-A is giving away a year of free meals--but there’s a catch

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest location in Southaven on Thursday, April 18.
The store at the corner of Getwell Road and Goodman Road will bring up to 110 jobs to Southaven, and they're looking to give away free chicken to its first customers.
One hundred participants will be chosen to trip around the community as part of their 'First 100 Road Trip' initiative.
The group will spend seven hours doing activities that "inspire civic pride and gratitude.
After the road trip, they'll be given a digital card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals.
Participants must be 18 or older to sign up. If you want to take part, click here.
