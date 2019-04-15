Police: Ex-MATA worker assaults current employee with a bat

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police are investigating an assault on a Memphis Area Transit Authority employee by a former co-worker.
Officers responded to MATA headquarters near Levee Road and Watkins Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday where a woman said she was hit with a bat. Police say a former MATA employee approached a current employee and assaulted her.
The victim went to the hospital in non-critical condition. The suspect initially fled the scene but has since been arrested.
Police are still investigating the motive. The suspect’s name as not been released.
