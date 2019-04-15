Texas ‘Killing Fields’ victim from Memphis, police say

League City police said DNA helped investigators identify Jane Doe, whose body was found in an oil field at the end of Calder Road in 1986 as Audrey Cook of Memphis, who would have been about 32 years old at the time of her death. Police said the same type of analysis helped investigators identify Janet Doe, whose body was found in the same area as Cook’s about five years later, as Donna Prudhomme, who would have been about 34 years old at the time of her death.