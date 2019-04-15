Texas ‘Killing Fields’ victim from Memphis, police say

LEAGUE CITY, TX (KPRC/WMC) - The Texas “Killing Fields’ murders have ties to Memphis.
According to our NBC affiliate station KPRC, bodies of two women were found in the fields nearly 30 years ago, but the identities of the women were unknown for nearly 30 years.
League City police said DNA helped investigators identify Jane Doe, whose body was found in an oil field at the end of Calder Road in 1986 as Audrey Cook of Memphis, who would have been about 32 years old at the time of her death. Police said the same type of analysis helped investigators identify Janet Doe, whose body was found in the same area as Cook’s about five years later, as Donna Prudhomme, who would have been about 34 years old at the time of her death.
Investigators released computer-generated sketches of the women in December in hopes of identifying them.
In the Jane Doe case, using the same DNA phenotyping, experts were able to predict the woman likely had very fair skin, blue or green eyes, blonde or brown hair, few or no freckles and likely had a family origin of Tennessee. Coroners estimate the woman was 22 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and that she died six weeks to six months prior to her body being found.
“Killing Fields” refers to an area bordering the Calder Road oil fields near Interstate 45 in Texas.
The bodies of nearly 30 women or girls have been found in that area since 1971. Jane Doe and Janet Doe are the only victims that have yet to be identified.
