Warming Temperatures; Rain Returns Thursday

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be sunny and dry again tomorrow, but temperatures will be slightly higher. The high temperature tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s. Cloud will increase Wednesday morning and a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. Heavy rain will move in after midnight, giving way to a wet start to the day on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday, especially in the morning and afternoon. Gusty winds will be the primary concern. There could be a few showers on Friday as the system exits the Mid-South.