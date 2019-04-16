Tigers commits hoping to recruit more 5 stars to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Trendon Watford, a 5-star forward, just played in Memphis at the Jack Jones Shootout last Week. He was supposed to announce his college choice this Saturday at the Jordan Brand Classic, but now has postponed it indefinitely.
Watford teamed up with Memphis Tigers signee DJ Jeffries to win the Jack Jones, 121-115. Watford says Jeffries is putting in Work to get him to play for Memphis.
“We’ve talked about it ever since I’ve been knowing DJ since he committed," Watford said. “He’s been recruiting me..and also James Wiseman.
“I don’t know. It’s kind of a mystery, but hopefully we can get him out here. I’m going to try to talk to him during the game., get him to Memphis,” Jeffries said.
The Jordan Brand Classic is this Saturday in Las Vegas. We’ll keep you informed on what Watford does after that.
With Watford’s decision pending, 5-star recruit Precious Achiuwa will take an official visit to Memphis on April 22, according to 247Sports.
The 6′9″ Achiuwa took an unofficial visit to Memphis Madness before the season, but is now ready to make it formal. Achiuwa, a McDonald’s All-American, told 247 that he speaks to the Tigers staff all the time, and has a good relationship with U of M Signee James Wiseman.
Achiuwa is also friends with Tiger target, Shooting Guard Lester Quinones, and said the two would love to play together if the situation is right. Achiuwa has already taken official visits to college basketball Blue Bloods Kansas and North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.