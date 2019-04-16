2 injured in shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for who shot two people outside an apartment complex.
The shooting happened near the Regency at Raleigh on New Allen Road.
One person was transferred by ambulance to regional one in critical condition.
A second victim was taken by private vehicle to Methodist North his condition is unknown at this time.
No identities have been released just yet.
Sawmill Drive at the Regency Apartment is blocked to through traffic
At the other end of the apartment complex, police have a white sedan surrounded that is likely somehow connected to the shooting.
Police and crime scene investigators are also inside the complex.
At this time, police don’t have a suspect description.
This is an ongoing investigation.
