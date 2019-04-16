Middle school textbook in East Tennessee stirs religious controversy

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (NBC) - A new 7th grade textbook in East Tennessee is being criticized for its writings about religion.
As part of the approval process, the 7th grade Mcgraw-Hill “World” book went on display in Bristol, Tennessee, for the public to see.
The book covers all religions, but opponents complain that the text equates the Christian deity “God” with the Islamic deity “Allah” and also misrepresents both religions.
“I feel like the school board is perhaps rushing through this quicker than they should," said one parent. "They should take more time to examine the truth of all these texts. There are plenty of organizations out there who have done reviews of these textbooks, and have for years, that they should take the time to listen to.”
