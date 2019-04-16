Mississippi lottery board adopts rules on ethics and records

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The governing board for the upcoming Mississippi Lottery is setting rules for ethics and public records.
It is also taking steps to hire bankers to provide financial services and a person to run day-to-day operations.
Mississippi is one of the last states to create a lottery. Tickets for the game of chance could go on sale later this year.
Lottery corporation board members met Monday and adopted rules that say many of its records will be available to the public, with exceptions for documents that would reveal trade secrets or lottery security.
They also adopted an ethics policy that bans lottery directors or employees from having a financial interest in any vendor that does business with the lottery.