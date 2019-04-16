Nice day ahead, but storms return Thursday

This will be another beautiful day with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 70s. It will be sunny and breezy with a southwest breeze gusting up to 25 mph. Clouds will increase tonight and low temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. High: 77.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: S 10 mph. Low: 60.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but most of the day will be dry. Heavy rain will move in after midnight as a cold front pushes into the area, so it will be a wet start to the day on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Some strong storms could produce damaging winds. A few light showers will also be possible on Friday. It will also be cooler to end the week with highs going from the 70s Thursday to the upper 50s Friday.
WEEKEND: Easter weekend will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
