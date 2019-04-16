Nice day ahead, but storms return Thursday

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but most of the day will be dry. Heavy rain will move in after midnight as a cold front pushes into the area, so it will be a wet start to the day on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Some strong storms could produce damaging winds. A few light showers will also be possible on Friday. It will also be cooler to end the week with highs going from the 70s Thursday to the upper 50s Friday.