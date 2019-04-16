Redbirds close out road trip with win at Round Rock

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds have had a tough time on the road during a 7-game swing through Texas after the home opening series.
But, they made up for it on getaway day Monday afternoon at Round Rock. Coming coming off a heartbreaking one-run loss Sunday night 7-6, the bats came out. In the top of the 8th, Ramon Urias hit a solo shot to left. Tommy Edman and Rangell Ravello all slapped home runs in the frame as well, Edman’s a 2-run shot.
The Redbirds go on to win it 10-2. The Birds now come back home for 8 games, starting Tuesday night against San Antonio at AutoZone Park.
