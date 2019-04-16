Strickland to present 2020 city budget plan

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will present his 2020 budget to the city council Tuesday.
Strickland's budget includes a pay raise for public safety workers like police and firefighters. He says recruiting and retaining them is crucial.
Strickland announced the plan to give them a three percent raise last month. He said that's the best raise the city can offer right now.
But police and fire union leaders say that's not good enough.
Memphis Police Association said officers didn't get a raise for six years prior to 2016, and salaries are not competitive with other local law enforcement agencies, despite the greater workload.
They say Strickland left them sitting at the negotiation table.
The mayor said he understands the frustration but said things are better than they were three and a half years ago.
The entire city budget proposal could total around $700 million.
