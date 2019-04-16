Study ranks best cities for Easter

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With Easter Sunday around the corner and roughly 79 percent of all Americans expected to observe the holiday in some way, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Best Places to Celebrate Easter, as well as its Easter Facts and Stats infographic.
To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 21, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key metrics, ranging from Easter egg-hunt events per capita to Easter weather forecast.
Best Cities for Easter
- New York, NY
- Chicago, IL
- Los Angeles, CA
- Cincinnati, OH
- St. Louis, MO
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Birmingham, AL
- Philadelphia, PA
- Orlando, FL
- Las Vegas, NV
To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here
Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash
$18.1 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2019 ($151 per person celebrating). $2.5 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy. $49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny. 59%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies ears first.
For the full infographic, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.