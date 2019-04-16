Sunshine will give way to storms later this week

It will be sunny and breezy this afternoon with a southwest wind gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with clouds increasing by sunrise. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 61.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy but dry most of the day. Windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Shower chance only 20%.
RAIN/STORMS THURSDAY: Heavy rain will move in Thursday morning before sunrise as a cold front pushes into the area, so it will be a wet start to the day on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and early evening, especially in northeast Mississippi. Some strong storms could produce damaging winds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain will move east with cooler temps arriving. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
FRIDAY: A few light showers will also be possible early Friday, otherwise just mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday.
EASTER WEEKEND: Sunshine will return just in time for Easter. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. Lows at night will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.