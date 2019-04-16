Tracking rain & storms later this week

THIS WEEK: Tomorrow will be warm and breezy with increasing clouds late tomorrow night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall will be heavy at times and a few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows near 50. Friday will be cloudy and cool with a slight chance of light rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s.