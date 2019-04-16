Tracking rain & storms later this week

High pressure along the Gulf Coast is keeping the Mid-South dry and mild for now but a potent storm system will arrive later this week bringing more rain & thunderstorms to the area.
TONIGHT: Clear WIND: S 10 LOW: 54
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: SW 10-15 HIGH: 77
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 10 LOW: 60
THIS WEEK: Tomorrow will be warm and breezy with increasing clouds late tomorrow night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall will be heavy at times and a few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows near 50. Friday will be cloudy and cool with a slight chance of light rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders