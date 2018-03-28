A police chief in Louisiana underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in the face while making an arrest Wednesday evening, officials say. Turkey Creek Police Chief Robert Leggett was attempting to arrest Zachery Shane Deville, 24, on a charge of criminal trespassing when the arrest turned into a physical altercation, according to information from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office. Deville brandished a knife and stabbed Leggett across the left cheek. Leggett was tran...

More >>