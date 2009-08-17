Friday, August 14 2009 7:17 AM EDT2009-08-14 11:17:40 GMT
Just two weeks after leaving office, Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton pulled a petition Thursday to run in the special election to replace himself. And many Memphis voters say they're not pleased with the move. More >>
Friday, August 14 2009 7:17 AM EDT2009-08-14 11:17:15 GMT
Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton
Willie Herenton pulled a petition Thursday to run for Memphis mayor in the October special election. In a written statement, the former mayor said he still fully intends to run for Rep. Steve Cohen's House seat, but is concerned about the city's current direction.More >>
Monday, July 20 2009 8:05 AM EDT2009-07-20 12:05:13 GMT
Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton has delayed his retirement until July 30 to take care of some unfinished city business, and a source inside city hall says those loose ends include Herenton protecting his appointees from losing their jobs after he leaves office. More >>
Friday, July 10 2009 8:43 AM EDT2009-07-10 12:43:36 GMT
Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton's flip flopping resignation has put the Shelby County Election Commission in a tailspin, leading the Commission to call a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss how to proceed.More >>
Monday, July 6 2009 10:27 PM EDT2009-07-07 02:27:26 GMT
When Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton announced last month he would resign, a lot of people wondered if he actually would. So it was not surprising that candidates for mayor of Memphis were not exactly shocked by the mayor's announcement Monday that he would be delaying his resignation.More >>
Thursday, July 2 2009 3:31 PM EDT2009-07-02 19:31:35 GMT
In an interview with the Memphis Flyer's Jackson Baker, Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton spilled details about a private dinner with A.C. Wharton at Le Chardonnay. He also used a less-than-flattering word to describe Congressman Steve Cohen.More >>
Wednesday, June 24 2009 6:06 PM EDT2009-06-24 22:06:06 GMT
Will Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton resign before his current term expires? A reliable source inside city government believes Herenton may be preparing to step down, after telling city directors if they need anything signed, to get it to his desk by July 1.More >>
Sunday, June 21 2009 1:25 PM EDT2009-06-21 17:25:55 GMT
On Saturday, Congressman Steve Cohen responded to political rival Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton's special commentary in Friday's Tri-State Defender, while the mayor defended his criticism of Cohen during an exclusive WMCTV.com interview. More >>
Friday, June 12 2009 10:00 AM EDT2009-06-12 14:00:54 GMT
Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton's office confirmed Thursday that he has filed notice with the Federal Election Commission that he will be a candidate next year for the 9th District House seat from Memphis. More >>
Friday, April 24 2009 12:32 PM EDT2009-04-24 16:32:29 GMT
It's no secret Commercial Appeal columnist Wendi Thomas has been critical of Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton in the past, but in her latest article the award-winning writer takes inspiration from Dr. Suess to make her point. More >>