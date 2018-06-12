The city of Memphis provides live, online feeds of most regularly scheduled Memphis City Council full and committee meetings.
To listen to a live meeting (when available) click on the "live audio" link below, which will take you to the Council's website. To listen to an archived meeting, click on the "play audio" link next to the meeting of your choice.
To visit the Memphis City Council's website, click here.
A truck crash in Marshall County is backing up traffic Tuesday morning.More >>
A truck crash in Marshall County is backing up traffic Tuesday morning.More >>
A young girl was shot in Frayser on Tuesday morning.More >>
A young girl was shot in Frayser on Tuesday morning.More >>
The woman nearly killed by a drunk driver two years ago said she's angry that his sentence is so short.More >>
The woman nearly killed by a drunk driver two years ago said she's angry that his sentence is so short.More >>
Olive Branch residents hope newly released surveillance video can help them rid their streets of some potentially dangerous criminals.More >>
Olive Branch residents hope newly released surveillance video can help them rid their streets of some potentially dangerous criminals.More >>
A teen was shot and killed in West Memphis as she walked home with her boyfriend, West Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
A teen was shot and killed in West Memphis as she walked home with her boyfriend, West Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
A 62-year-old grandmother, Leimome Cheeks, is facing serious child abuse and neglect charges for what she allegedly did in Memphis over the weekend.More >>
A 62-year-old grandmother, Leimome Cheeks, is facing serious child abuse and neglect charges for what she allegedly did in Memphis over the weekend.More >>
Chloe's mother, Caroline Ivanof, said the baby suddenly started having a seizure while at a birthday party in New York.More >>
Chloe's mother, Caroline Ivanof, said the baby suddenly started having a seizure while at a birthday party in New York.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
Pickens County is celebrating the quick actions of one employee that helped save a co-worker’s life.More >>
Pickens County is celebrating the quick actions of one employee that helped save a co-worker’s life.More >>