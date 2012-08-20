Monday, August 20 2012 1:13 AM EDT2012-08-20 05:13:46 GMT
(WMC-TV) - In 1993, the Sears Crosstown distribution center shut down. Now after nearly 20 years, the idle building is being brought back to life, with a unique development plan, that builds up. ActionMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:53 AM EST2017-01-13 16:53:25 GMT
(WMC-TV) – There was no shortage of people at Overton Park in Midtown Sunday afternoon. "I think it's unique to have this many people our here. It's rare to have a warm sunny day," said Memphian Sid Williams.UniqueMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:53 AM EST2017-01-13 16:53:24 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Sunday afternoon, the only sign of trouble at Wolfchase Galleria was a clean-up from a smash and grab Saturday night. "It was right in front of us," said shopper Ellen Hudson. "I wish I couldMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:53 AM EST2017-01-13 16:53:21 GMT
(WMC-TV) – The holidays have already proven deadly on Mississippi roads this year, with four people killed in accidents on state highways.Now, as many drivers hit the road to come back home and othersMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:53 AM EST2017-01-13 16:53:20 GMT
(WMC-TV) – We're sending out a High 5 - to a group of Memphians who are making a difference in the lives of those who live on the streets.They call themselves the Urban Bike Food Ministry (UBFM), and everyMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:49 AM EST2017-01-13 16:49:20 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Southwest's first flight into Memphis got a royal welcome, complete with a water cannon salute and lots of happy passengers including the "King" – and Elvis impersonator. Passengers on thisMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:58 GMT
(WMC-TV) – A convenience store security guard is facing some serious charges after police say he shot a man at the Dodge Store he was patrolling. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a Dodge StoreMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:57 GMT
(WMC-TV) – On the Sunday before the stadium fills up with fans for the big Liberty Bowl game, fans who stopped by to take pictures of the stadium talked about the amount of money they plan to spend beforeMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:55 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Christmas is less than 48-hours away and some people haven't even started buying gifts. At Target and many other stores around the mid-south, shoppers like Anthony and Amanda Thompson are onMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:52 GMT
(WMC-TV) – It's feeding time at the Memphis Zoo and the exhibit where you can see Pandas munching down is one of the most popular for zoo visitors. "I think that they are cute and fuzzy and it makes meMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:51 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Memphis police are looking for clues in what led to a shooting that left two people dead. One of the victims was a teenager, another well known Memphis musician. The shooting happened atMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:51 GMT
(WMC-TV) – For years you've heard slavery described as the kidnapping of African men and women who were then sold like cattle in America. Now, nearly 400 years after the first group of Africans were forcedMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:50 GMT
(WMC-TV) – This is what's left of the K-Tops Factory after an explosion and fire that raced through the facility. Dalinda Holden heard the explosion from her home just down the street from the factory. "WeMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:47 GMT
(WMC-TV) – When Jackie Phillips announced back in July that she would leave Memphis for her mother's home in North Carolina, members at New Life Holiness Church of God in Christ called Jackie's transformationMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:46 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Crews are using everything from search dogs to sonar equipment as they try to find a missing fisherman. Nehimia Crenshaw disappeared Saturday during a fishing trip to McKellar Lake in SouthMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:46 GMT
(WMC-TV) – There are 2 more days left to take advantage of a free program that's aimed at helping mid-southerners avoid foreclosure. It's being sponsored by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation ofMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:45 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Funeral arrangements are set for the Memphis man who spent the last 21-years in a vegetative state. Bert Brunson died last week at a rehabilitation center. The case shocked the mid-south,More >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:45 GMT
(WMC-TV) - The West Tennessee Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County is on lock down after a fight where several inmates were rushed to the hospital.The fight broke out this morning around the timeMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:45 GMT
(WMC-TV) - When the home on Alcy Road went up in flames early Thursday morning, Staff Sergeant Ernest Moore was miles away at Camp Shelby, Mississippi.Moore says a relative called him with the news thatMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:44 GMT
(WMC-TV) - A year after being hit by one of the worst floods in Mid-south history, a Millington church is rebuilding.Water destroyed the sanctuary at Harris Chapel, and since then worship services haveMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:43 GMT
Members of Gateway Church in Christ are picking up the pieces following a devastating fire caused by a hit and run driver Wednesday.This morning the congregation held its first worship service.More >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:42 GMT
(WMC-TV) – First it was illness, then a lightning strike at her home.Problems have been mounting for Windsong Levitch, but the worst blow came a couple of weeks ago when someone destroyed her wheelchairMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:40 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Hours after the shooting, Adrian Thomas' relatives were still cleaning up blood from the front porch where a bullet took his life."My voice is horse because I've been screaming,,, crying," saidMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:39 GMT
(WMC-TV) – On the day before the nation officially celebrates Memorial Day, Ethyl Buford and Fate Mosley visit National Cemetery to put flowers on her father - D.C. Owens' - grave."I do know that he servedMore >>
Friday, January 13 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-01-13 16:48:06 GMT
(WMC-TV) – As usual, it's been an eventful year in sports for the MidSouth. 2012 started off with a bang, thanks to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs finished their season by matching a school recordMore >>
Monday, February 10 2014 6:31 AM EST2014-02-10 11:31:17 GMT
(WMC-TV) – With the Mid-South looking at the possibility of more snow, schools and road crews in the tri-state area are on alert.For the schools, it's a watch and wait scenario. But for road crews, preparationsMore >>
Monday, January 13 2014 6:12 AM EST2014-01-13 11:12:00 GMT
(WMC-TV) – A typically organized Lakeland city hall looked very disorganized Sunday when a flood forced crews to move everything in the building. Lakeland City Manager Chris Thomas says the building'sMore >>
Monday, January 13 2014 1:44 AM EST2014-01-13 06:44:26 GMT
(WMC-TV) – We're mourning the death of a member of the Action News 5 family. Richard "Dic" Condra, retired TV 5 engineer, died Friday night at the age of 83 after devoting more than half his life to WMC-TV.BackMore >>
Monday, January 28 2013 12:26 AM EST2013-01-28 05:26:23 GMT
(WMC-TV) – A Legal Battle is brewing over the estate of slain NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, centering on hundreds of thousands of dollars spent over the course of 10 months.Now, the family believes his ex-wife,More >>
Monday, January 28 2013 12:23 AM EST2013-01-28 05:23:57 GMT
(WMC-TV) – In a matter of moments, Travis Hood's life turned inside out. "I'm going to be a father to my 19-year-old brother and my three-year-old brother," said Hood. "We were at Wal-Mart parking lot goingMore >>
Monday, December 31 2012 1:22 AM EST2012-12-31 06:22:47 GMT
(WMC-TV) – The family of a young Memphis woman, killed by a suspected drunk driver, has a message for the community as New Year's Eve approaches. Loved ones say Jantwnette Smith, 26, has always made aMore >>
Monday, December 24 2012 8:23 AM EST2012-12-24 13:23:14 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Breaking News just in to the Action News 5 newsroom… For the first time since Memphis Police Officer Martoiya Lang died during a drug sting, we're getting a look at the man accused of shootingMore >>
Monday, December 24 2012 1:15 AM EST2012-12-24 06:15:54 GMT
(WMC-TV) – This year at Action News 5 we introduced you to our 12 Strays of Christmas program with the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County. We were happy to hear that Forrest, Linus, Yoko andMore >>
Monday, December 24 2012 1:13 AM EST2012-12-24 06:13:52 GMT
(WMC-TV) – It's a place that's been at the center of controversy for several years. Club Hughes sits off Thomas Avenue in North Memphis, and early Sunday morning, two men in their 20's told Memphis PoliceMore >>
Monday, December 24 2012 1:11 AM EST2012-12-24 06:11:41 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Jennifer Sadler recalls watching news reports about the unfolding tragedy in Connecticut, when a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School and began shooting. The mother of a four-year-oldMore >>
Aaron Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Ryan Grant scored twice and Randall Cobb set a single-season franchise record for net yardage Sunday as the Green Bay Packers routed the...
Monday, October 22 2012 7:58 AM EDT2012-10-22 11:58:14 GMT
(WMC-TV) – A social media campaign is in the works to kill a proposed half-cent sales tax hike in Shelby County. Opponents say voters are being misled. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Thomas is amongMore >>
Monday, October 22 2012 1:24 AM EDT2012-10-22 05:24:51 GMT
(WMC-TV) – As investigators search for the two men who murdered Wanda Miller's son, she and her grieving family are hoping that justice will soon be served. "I know I'm hurt. I'm hurting. That's allMore >>
Sunday, October 14 2012 11:33 PM EDT2012-10-15 03:33:40 GMT
(WMC-TV) – While the circumstances surrounding B.B. Cunningham's death remain a mystery, those who knew him on Beale Street are paying tribute to the legacy he left behind. Cunningham, a long time memberMore >>
Sunday, October 14 2012 10:49 PM EDT2012-10-15 02:49:21 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Several travelers including 5 children are hospitalized after a crash that shut down traffic in North Memphis this afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday along Austin Peay and LakehurstMore >>
Sunday, October 14 2012 10:27 PM EDT2012-10-15 02:27:54 GMT
(WMC-TV) – More jobs could be headed to Shelby County, if one local dealership has its way. Auto Nation hopes to build a Dobbs Honda dealership on the northeast corner of Hacks Cross Road and HighwayMore >>
The founder and chairman of FedEx Corp. says the world's second-largest package delivery company remains committed to Memphis despite a restructuring that will mean cutting jobs, aircraft and underused assets.More >>
Monday, October 8 2012 6:58 AM EDT2012-10-08 10:58:57 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Brianna Ramirez describes the chaotic scene moments after a home in the 9000 block of Higdon Cove went up in flames. "All I heard was the ambulance coming toward the house. We didn't knowMore >>
Sunday, October 7 2012 10:03 PM EDT2012-10-08 02:03:37 GMT
(WMC-TV) – A Memphis neighborhood is trying to figure out why a man chose to go up against two robbers when they approached his car. The victims, a male and female, were sitting in a parked car on AlohaMore >>
Sunday, October 7 2012 9:55 PM EDT2012-10-08 01:55:28 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Now in its fourth year, Memphis' Project Greenfork (PGF) has a lot of reasons to celebrate. Founder Margot McNeely started the PGF in 2008 to help restaurants cut down an average of 50,000More >>
A review of arrests of Memphis police officers shows that driving under the influence is the leading cause, but the number of arrests this year surpasses at least one other Tennessee police force.More >>
Monday, October 1 2012 11:25 AM EDT2012-10-01 15:25:53 GMT
(WMC-TV) - An Action News Five exclusive: for the first time friends of a Bartlett women who fell to her death from a cruise ship are talking. A'riel Brianna Marion, known by her closest friends as "Bri"More >>
Monday, October 1 2012 1:57 AM EDT2012-10-01 05:57:22 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Janet King is heartbroken. The place that gave her solace through breast cancer is closing its doors. "When you can help people and be there for them when they need somebody, that's important,"More >>
Sunday, September 30 2012 8:50 PM EDT2012-10-01 00:50:48 GMT
(WMC-TV) – An elderly woman was found dead inside a burning home. A house in the 3-thousand block of Walker in Lakeland caught fire this morning. Action News 5 has learned someone walking in the neighborhoodMore >>
Sunday, September 30 2012 8:39 PM EDT2012-10-01 00:39:03 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Friends, family, classmates, loved ones, and community leaders packed the Brighton High School Gymnasium to pay their last respects to James Jones, Jr. who many say was an inspiring person. ThroughMore >>
Monday, September 24 2012 10:48 AM EDT2012-09-24 14:48:29 GMT
(WMC-TV) – A verbal commitment from Southwest Airlines is good news for Memphis International Airport. Airline executives are scheduled to share their plan with the public at a news conference tomorrow.More >>
Monday, September 24 2012 7:54 AM EDT2012-09-24 11:54:57 GMT
(WMC-TV) – The Memphis City Council and City Hall are playing "Hot Potato" with an old issue. Union leaders listened hard, as Councilman Lee Harris led a discussion on Paid Time Off for city employees. "IfMore >>
Monday, September 24 2012 7:51 AM EDT2012-09-24 11:51:35 GMT
(WMC-TV) – A Memphis man is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery overnight. While people on the scene were tending to the victim, another robbery took place. The shooting and robberyMore >>
Rob Bironas kicked a 26-yard field goal in overtime, and the Titans stopped backup quarterback Shaun Hill on fourth-and-1 at the Tennessee 7 to finally pull out a 44-41 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.More >>
Tuesday, September 18 2012 10:13 AM EDT2012-09-18 14:13:30 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Kee Kee Perry describes the police chase and crash that happened near the intersection of Summer and Waring Sunday afternoon. "I just heard a big boom and I'm like what's going on?" said Perry. AMore >>
Monday, September 17 2012 10:14 AM EDT2012-09-17 14:14:16 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Extreme weather fluctuations are causing low Mississippi River levels this year. Massive flooding last year prompted Memphis Mayor A.C. Wharton to join a 10 state fight for federal river revenues. ThisMore >>
Monday, September 17 2012 10:13 AM EDT2012-09-17 14:13:49 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Equality groups marched at the National Civil Rights Museum today hoping to send a message to Memphis city Council members. As the council considers amending the city employee discriminationMore >>
Monday, September 10 2012 7:55 AM EDT2012-09-10 11:55:57 GMT
(WMC-TV) – An e-mail fight reveals tensions between a lawmaker and the very commission he brought into being. Before the federal trial questioning the legality of municipal schools in Shelby County beganMore >>
Monday, September 10 2012 7:16 AM EDT2012-09-10 11:16:23 GMT
(WMC-TV) – The singing, lighting of candles, and teddy bears help Latondra Oliver honor the memory of her son, 2-year-old Carl Oliver... "We're trying to cope with it. We're doing a little all right.More >>
Monday, August 20 2012 5:49 AM EDT2012-08-20 09:49:44 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Lakeshia Richmond is charged with aggravated assault after attacking her children's little league coach with a baseball bat. When officers arrived at this home in the 18 hundred block ofMore >>
Tupelo's new nature trail passes by a pond where - according to legend - the young Elvis Presley and his friends once skinny-dipped. Mayor Jack Reed Jr. says the Tupelo Garden Club plans to make an overlook...More >>
Monday, August 13 2012 6:04 AM EDT2012-08-13 10:04:08 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Family and friends of 61 year old Johnny Lee Butt fought back tears and emotions as they honored his memory. "My dad was a good guy, a Christian guy. He minded his own business. He lovedMore >>
Monday, August 13 2012 6:01 AM EDT2012-08-13 10:01:59 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Court officials confirm Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's Office. The change comes, after a federal investigation found juvenileMore >>
Monday, August 13 2012 5:56 AM EDT2012-08-13 09:56:40 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Hundreds of Mississippians came out last night to give Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Reese a big welcome home. The Olympic long jump champ showed off her medal and gave thanks to her friendsMore >>
Monday, August 6 2012 1:09 AM EDT2012-08-06 05:09:57 GMT
(WMC-TV) - New details are surfacing in a sex slavery case that began on Facebook and ended at an Arlington, Tennessee intersection. LaRon Matlock faces a series of sex slavery charges, after investigatorsMore >>
Monday, August 6 2012 12:48 AM EDT2012-08-06 04:48:27 GMT
(WMC-TV) – "Extremely Frustrating" is how Shannon Anderson and her husband Courtney describes the confusion that has left their 3 children without a bus ride to school. "It's a lack of communication withMore >>
(CNN) - NASA is making strides in its efforts to resume the launch of astronauts from the United States. The space exploration organization awarded more than $1 billion in contracts Friday to three commercialMore >>
Monday, July 30 2012 6:14 AM EDT2012-07-30 10:14:07 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Some Shelby County Commissioners want the Commercial Appeal newspaper to release the identities of people who posted racial comments about the Memphis and Shelby County school merger. OneMore >>
The Shelby County Commission has gone to court to get the identities of people who posted comments on a newspaper website in response to stories about Memphis suburbs planning to create their own school districts.More >>
A 12-year-old girl whose parents were slain is back in Arkansas after her adopted brother took her to Memphis.More >>
Sunday, July 29 2012 10:13 PM EDT2012-07-30 02:13:24 GMT
(WMC-TV) - "Whatever you needed he was there for... it didn't matter what it was if you needed something he was there for you and she was the same way," said family friend Brady Carter.A passionate ofMore >>
Campers along the Tennessee River have formed a group called Shoreline Alliance to fight regulations that the Tennessee Valley Authority says it plans to begin enforcing next year across a seven-state region.More >>
Monday, July 23 2012 6:44 AM EDT2012-07-23 10:44:29 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Christopher Bryant, 19, and Jerome Parks, 24, along with a 16 year old juvenile are all charged with aggravated assault for the shooting that left Karyn Hunt's son injured. Hunt says it's theMore >>
Monday, July 16 2012 1:09 PM EDT2012-07-16 17:09:48 GMT
(WMC-TV) - The sons of famed civil right photographer Ernest Withers are "lawyered up." They're prepared to defend their father's legacy in a courtroom, if necessary.Joshua "Billy" and Andrew "Rome" WithersMore >>
It was the 25th Slugburger Festival in Corinth, Miss., but the first in which the slugburger-eating contest was part of the Major League Eating competitive circuit. That meant new rules for old-timers, and last...More >>
Monday, June 25 2012 5:21 AM EDT2012-06-25 09:21:55 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Harold Kimpel says it's time for the killing to stop. He's going to do whatever he can to get justice for his son, Matthew."This is ridiculous. This is ridiculous," stated Kimpel.Kimpel saysMore >>
Monday, June 25 2012 12:01 AM EDT2012-06-25 04:01:25 GMT
The prosecuting attorney in the West Memphis Three murder case says he will allow the families of the murdered cub scouts to view evidence in the decades-old case.More >>
Monday, June 18 2012 5:28 AM EDT2012-06-18 09:28:01 GMT
(WMCT-TV) -While many families took the day to celebrate Father's Day with their dads, one family won't get that opportunity anymore after their own son decided to take his father's life."It's a prettyMore >>
Monday, June 18 2012 12:11 AM EDT2012-06-18 04:11:28 GMT
(WMC-TV) -A North Memphis student with a penchant for green living has helped save taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars. Now, she hopes a special opportunity will give her more tools to continue helpingMore >>
Zac Hutchenson and Chastity Floyd pulled up in an old Ford, then took the stage at Verona City Park to reenact the wedding of Vernon Presley and Gladys Smith - the couple who had a baby named Elvis three years later. The...More >>
Friday, June 15 2012 8:25 AM EDT2012-06-15 12:25:01 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Esther Pilgrim is a single mother who says the former 90's rapper Tim Dog has been using his music to manipulate women and she's sending out a warning. "Because he has a past history he knowsMore >>
Monday, June 11 2012 5:37 PM EDT2012-06-11 21:37:37 GMT
(WMC-TV) – Two stories about two rescues - just days apart - led to the same heart-warming ending.We've learned "Ditch Doggie" was adopted by his rescuer, just like his feline counterpart, "Pipe Kitty."TwoMore >>
Monday, May 28 2012 5:23 AM EDT2012-05-28 09:23:07 GMT
(WMC-TV) - U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen held a press conference this afternoon, not only remembering veterans, but speaking out on voting rights.Cohen is questioning alleged inconsistencies with the voterMore >>
Monday, May 28 2012 1:10 AM EDT2012-05-28 05:10:02 GMT
(WMC-TV) – As the Unified School Board prepares for the June 11th special called meeting to review the Memphis superintendent's contract, School Board Commissioner Martavius Jones says a contract reviewMore >>
Monday, May 21 2012 12:50 AM EDT2012-05-21 04:50:00 GMT
(WMC-TV) Paramedics worked frantically to save a young man who was found unresponsive in a South Memphis swimming pool Sunday afternoon. Residents say the pool at the Cherokee Cabana Apartments was awaitingMore >>
Monday, May 21 2012 12:47 AM EDT2012-05-21 04:47:58 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Otha Castellaw a friend of Friendship Police Chief Bill Garrett says he didn't know what to think after hearing his close friend had been shot."It's surprising. I'm on the fire department withMore >>
Friday, June 1 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:44:57 GMT
