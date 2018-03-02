JobLinks Postings For National Network
Communicare
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
Mental Health Therapist: (Desoto County) Requires a Master’s
degree in Psychology, Mental Health or Community Counseling, or Social
Work. Experience and license preferred (New salary scale for
independent license).
Mental Health Specialist: (Calhoun & Desoto Counties) Requires
a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, Mental Health Counseling,
or Social Work. Must have valid driver’s license,
insurable driving record, and be at least 21 years of age.
Experience Desirable.
Outpatient Substance Abuse Counselor: (Lafayette County) Requires a
Master’s degree in Psychology, Mental Health, Counseling, or
Social Work. Experience in substance abuse counseling desirable. Must
be licensed or licensable in Mississippi or be eligible for the
Mississippi Department of Mental Health Certification.
Residential Substance Abuse Specialist: (Lafayette) Requires a
Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, Mental Health Counseling, or
Social Work. Experience in substance abuse services desirable.
Send Letter of Interest, Resume, & Transcript to:
Clinical Director
Communicare
152 Hwy 7 South
Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 234-7521
Closing Date: Until Filled
Equal Opportunity Employer
HTTP://WWW.COMMUNICAREMS.ORG