JobLinks Postings For National Network Communicare

JOB OPPORTUNITIES



Mental Health Therapist: (Desoto County) Requires a Master’s degree in Psychology, Mental Health or Community Counseling, or Social Work. Experience and license preferred (New salary scale for independent license).



Mental Health Specialist: (Calhoun & Desoto Counties) Requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, Mental Health Counseling, or Social Work. Must have valid driver’s license, insurable driving record, and be at least 21 years of age. Experience Desirable.



Outpatient Substance Abuse Counselor: (Lafayette County) Requires a Master’s degree in Psychology, Mental Health, Counseling, or Social Work. Experience in substance abuse counseling desirable. Must be licensed or licensable in Mississippi or be eligible for the Mississippi Department of Mental Health Certification.



Residential Substance Abuse Specialist: (Lafayette) Requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, Mental Health Counseling, or Social Work. Experience in substance abuse services desirable.



Send Letter of Interest, Resume, & Transcript to:



Clinical Director

Communicare

152 Hwy 7 South

Oxford, MS 38655

(662) 234-7521



Closing Date: Until Filled

Equal Opportunity Employer

HTTP://WWW.COMMUNICAREMS.ORG