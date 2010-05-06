For the 10th year, the WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank are teaming up for the Holiday Food Drive.More >>
A month later, we're getting the first look inside a food pantry that caught fire at a well-known Cooper Young church.
Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, giving Matt Luke a successful debut as head coach as the Rebels defeated South Alabama 47-27 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Artists spent three days turning plywood blocks outside the tallest building in Memphis into works of art.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department awarded a young St. Jude patient as an honorary deputy.
Members of Memphis Police Department took the time to donate stuffed animals to children across the city.
Dozens of suspected criminals are now behind bars thanks to a six-month investigation. Memphis Police Department announced it arrested 26 of 36 suspected drug dealers.
Mid-South students get back in school!
The former Beverly Hills home of Elvis Presley is open for guests—at a steep price.
Community leaders were out in force Saturday making sure everyone had what they need to start school on the right foot.
Developers have revealed new details on plans to overhaul Memphis's Edge District.
Taylor Pertzborn is 18 years old and confined to a hospital bed. She dropped to 82 pounds in the last six months from gastrointestinal problems that the family believes are tied to chronic Lyme disease.
Twenty-two dogs were taken from an overcrowded animal shelter in Tate County on Thursday.
A Memphis father and his three-year-old son are homeless after their Fox Meadows apartment went up in flames.
There's a new community space for the Edge Neighborhood Medical District. Edge Alley is taking over a former auto-parts store and chrome shop on Monroe Avenue.
A 10-month-old child was severely burned after a fire broke out at an Olive Branch home.
Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office partnered with local businesses to go above and beyond the call of duty to help a local woman.
Rumors have been swirling Saturday morning of a $1 million donation from former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph to MLGW to help pay people's bills.
A gas station went up in flames Thursday morning.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South brought about 25 teens from the program to our studios Wednesday to learn more about the business in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
Memphis Zoo celebrated World Giraffe Day on Wednesday with their giraffes.
Every Thursday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in June, July, and August, people all over Memphis and the Mid-South can enjoy a brand new farmer's market at Bobby Lanier Farm Park in Germantown.
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies held a press conference following four arrests in connection with more than $1 million in stolen construction equipment and materials.
A person was able to escape a house fire Friday morning in Hickory Hill, but the damage was done to the home.
Spring has arrived in Shelby County. As the temperatures rise, so does crime. Shelby County deputies want your help tracking down these wanted fugitives. Call 901-222-5620.
Two new babies are now on exhibit at Memphis Zoo.
A water main broke Sunday night after a car crashed into a fire hydrant.
Dozens of people lined up to get a look at former WMC Action News 5 Sports Director Jack Eaton's Memphis estate.
Storms damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend.
A Memphis woman is looking for a new car after her 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster burst into flames.
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Memphis on Thursday morning.
A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley is set to be auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 30 years.
On Sunday, a special group of volunteers honoring military, law enforcement, and firefighters made a stop in the Bluff City as the Memorial Day holiday approaches next weekend.
Memphis Police Department and Organized Crime Unit officials announced they arrested 14 accused gang members on drug trafficking charges during a six-month sting.
Oh baby! The Memphis Zoo has welcomed several cute bundles of joy in 2017. Check out the cuteness for yourself!
Photos from Beale Street Music Festival.
Prom can be a special night for any high school senior, but on Friday night, one Mid-South teen is going with the help of a Memphis-born celebrity.
A huge event for technology made its way to the Ole Miss campus Thursday.
These renderings show what will soon become the Tigers' new practice facility for basketball and football.
Huey's will be serving its burgers to people in Millington starting May 8.
Burglars targeted several cell phone stores in Memphis on Tuesday morning.
Memphis Zoo announced the birth of another precious baby.
Family and friends of a promising Memphis college student killed by a drunk driver came together to give back.
People at Collierville United Methodist Church had quite a treat Thursday. The US Army Field Band of Washington D.C. known as "The Jazz Ambassadors - America's Big Band," played a concert with Collierville High School students.
Airport officials announced their plans to redesign and modernize Memphis International Airport.
After a 67-year absence, the Memphis Zoo is once again home to mandrills.
WMC Action News 5 received a tour of the Pink Palace construction.
Pop-up parks will soon make their way to the Memphis riverfront
Memphis Zoo has given us a first look at their newest baby giraffe.
MPD and MFD were on the scene after a man and woman were shot in the 300 block Riverside Drive on Sunday night.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is hoping to track down 25 wanted DUI offenders.
Police are looking for a man accused of robbing two elderly women at different Arkansas Walmart stores.
Damaging winds came through the Mid-South early Thursday morning.
YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is set to hold its grand opening Wednesday.
UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.
Flames engulfed a home on Peabody Avenue and Dudley Street, according to Memphis Fire Department.
Butler's mascot received a tour of the Bluff City on Thursday.
If you have any information on where any of these fugitive can be located, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 901-222-5620.
March 21, or 3-21, is World Down Syndrome Day, chosen to symbolize the third copy of chromosome 21 in Trisomy 21, the most common form of Down syndrome.
Memphis Zoo celebrated the first birthday of their baby orangutan, Rowan, on Sunday.
Tennesseans prepare to welcome President Donald Trump as he makes his first visit to the state since taking office.
Multiple crashes happened in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday.
Snow came down in parts of the Mid-South!
We all love our fur babies dearly, especially the daily snuggles. Have you ever wanted to take that feeling with you wherever you go? Now you can with 'Knit Your Dog!'
Ole Miss is mapping out plans for renovations to Swayze Field.
Former MATA CEO Ron Garrison was among the 42 people arrested in a sex trafficking sting operation, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The Memphis Women's March, an extension of the national Women's March on Washington, was a peacefully demonstration to make sure women's voices are heard.
Harlem Globetrotters were in Memphis on Wednesday to talk to others about stopping the spread of bullying worldwide.
A group of Memphis high school students returned from a trip overseas.
The orders don't lie—macaroni and cheese is the most popular food dish in America for 2016.
Santa came early for children at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital thanks to helpers riding in on their bikes.
Mississippi State defeated arch-rival Ole Miss in a 55-20 blowout in the 2016 Egg Bowl.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a group of men and women wanted for domestic assault charges.
A boat hauling dozens of barges broke apart, sending debris all across the Misissippi River near Memphis.
Seven people have been shot and at least one is dead after a shooting in Dyersburg.
The teen was shot and killed at Zodiac Park.
It's a breakthrough like we've never seen before.
Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack vacation home could be yours—for a price.
The 10 victims of a deadly South Memphis fire were remembered with a special tribute to their loved ones.
It was a tough beginning, but Memphis pulled off a win against Temple at the Liberty Bowl.
The Memphis Council of the Navy League of the U.S. wrapped up their Memphis orientation with their "Wine Under Wings" event.
Our eye in the sky, Chopper 5, captured some gorgeous shots of the Memphis night skyline.
More than seven thousand people woke up early and headed downtown for this year's St. Jude Run Walk to fight childhood cancer.
More than two dozen people were arrested while drag racing on a public street.
The Block Party for Peace brought many to Frayser this week!
BreakFEST 901 brought breakfast lovers together for some delicious times!
Memphis remembers the 10 lives claimed by a deadly South Memphis house fire.
Summer has arrived in Shelby County. As temperatures heat up, so does crime. Shelby County deputies want your help tracking down these wanted fugitives. Call 901-222-5620.
Photos from Week 3 of Friday Football Fever 2016!
170 dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens were rescued from a house near Senatobia in what investigators said was a puppy mill.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Cameron Payne returned to Memphis to visit children at Le Bonheur Children's Hosptial.
Legendary Trumpeter Wayne Jackson of the Memphis Horns passed away at the age of 74. Jackson performed with numerous top-shelf artists and provided the trumpet sound for all of these hit songs.
Spring has arrived in Shelby County. As temperatures heat up, so does crime.
Federal authorities in Memphis indicted 16 reported members of the Gangster Disciple gang on racketeering charges, plus a host of other charges.More >>
You've probably seen this red ball rolling its way around the city. It's part of the RedBall Project, an outdoor art project that has been all over the world.More >>
The Mid-South paid its final respects to Memphis Fire Department Lt. Rodney Eddins, who died after fighting a house fire. Eddins dedicated 30 years to MFD, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy.More >>
Two months after Clarksdale Police Officer Corporal Derrick Couch was shot in the face in the line of duty, he returns home. To show support for their brother, officers, deputies, fire crews and emergency personnel escorted Couch with a sea of blue.More >>
Porter Leath held its Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival and it did not disappoint. Hundreds showed up to get a taste of the delicious shellfish.More >>
PAWS UP: Man's best friend has taken an oath to uphold the law. Here's a look behind the scenes of Shelby County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit.More >>
They're man's best friend and they also uphold the law. Here's a look behind the scenes of Memphis Police Department's K-9 Unit.More >>
WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers has another title to add to the list. He was made an honorary member of the Wild Pigs Motorcycle Club.More >>
Get a sneak peek inside the 2016 St. Jude Dream Home as its being built! The house will open for tours on May 14!More >>
This picture of two children from Presbyterian Day School in Clarksdale, MS captured at nap-time spoke volumes. It shows that no matter what race, sex, or religion you are, friendship transcends all.More >>
Flooding began in parts of the Mid-South Wednesday. The rain is expected to last through the week.More >>
Rising water levels are putting some homes in danger as the Mississippi River overflows its banks.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for several people on a variety of different warrants. Can you help locate any of them?More >>
Babies at the Regional One Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit got to celebrate Halloween a day early.More >>
A month later, we're getting the first look inside a food pantry that caught fire at a well-known Cooper Young church.More >>
Ask anyone who grew up in Memphis between 1976 and 2005 about Libertyland, and they will have a memory to share. The amusement park holds a spot in the lore of the city. That's because it played such a memorable part in many people's lives.More >>
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.More >>
Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 left and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins became the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as champion with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday night.More >>
It's LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers against the high-scoring Golden State Warriors for the third year in a row in the NBA Finals. Both teams have won a series.More >>
A special needs mom was grateful to another mother who introduced her children to Malachi.More >>
NFL teams try to pick the best college players to make their squads Super Bowl contenders.More >>
North Carolina, winners of 32 games, beat the 37-1 Gonzaga Bulldogs for the men's basketball tile.More >>
Ever seen a python dressed up for Halloween. You will in a minute.More >>
New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is making 375,000 public domain works free online without restrictions.More >>
Wallethub released a list of the best and worst states to retire.More >>
