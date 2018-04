Nestled deep in the confines of George Lucas' Skywalker Ranch, the Lucasfilm Archives is a magical place. Its contents include models, storyboards, illustrations, costumes and props from all six Star Wars films. Over the years a number of these other worldly items have been exhibited around the globe, but not everything has seen the light of day. Many times have been stored for as long as 30 years, unseen since they were last in front of a camera - until now.

