Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.

Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)

Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.

A giant patch of garbage in the Pacific is twice the size of Texas

Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.

Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...

Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it. More >>