Final push for votes begins as charter surrender vote approaches Friday, January 13, 2017 11:51 AM EST Updated: A rally started the final push for votes with the historic Memphis City Schools charter surrender vote only days away.

Memphis City Council delays charter surrender vote Friday, January 13, 2017 11:51 AM EST Updated: "We're sitting here in one of the most important meetings in the history of this city," said Memphis City Council member Wanda Halbert during an emergency meeting Thursday.

Possible compromise in school charter debate could delay vote Friday, January 13, 2017 11:51 AM EST Updated: The Memphis City School charter surrender is perhaps the biggest issue to arise since former sheriff Mark Luttrell became Shelby County Mayor.

Referendum on surrendering MCS charter delayed Friday, January 13, 2017 11:50 AM EST Updated: Voters in Memphis will likely have to wait a little longer before they decide if the city should disband its school system.

Shelby County School leaders warn of consolidation "consequences" Friday, January 13, 2017 11:50 AM EST Updated: Shelby County School leaders responded Monday to the possibility of consolidation, and what it would mean if Memphis voters surrender the Memphis City Schools charter.

Grassroots movement gaining momentum in opposition to MCS charter surrender Friday, January 13, 2017 11:50 AM EST Updated: A new grassroots campaign called "Save our Students" is gaining momentum in the debate over the Memphis City Schools charter surrender.

Memphis, schools close to compromise on funding The mayor of Memphis and the superintendent of the city schools system are close to a compromise on funding that the city owes following a $57 million court judgment.

List of unified school board candidates filled with familiar names Tuesday, March 29, 2011 4:26 PM EDT Updated: Last week, Shelby County Commissioners interviewed dozens of unified school board candidates. The short list includes current Memphis and Shelby County school board members, well-known community names, and religious leaders.

UPDATED: Whalum resolution asks for exact count of MCS teen pregnancies Tuesday, March 22, 2011 5:21 PM EDT Updated: As Memphis City School Board Commissioners prepare for the transition to a unified school board with Shelby County Schools, board member Kenneth Whalum says parents teachers and students deserve to know where things stand.

New lawsuits imminent in merger of city, county schools Monday, March 21, 2011 5:36 PM EDT Updated: Shelby County commissioners confirmed Monday that two new lawsuits are now looming in the battle to merge Memphis and Shelby County Schools.

In Memphis, old strife heats up over schools, race Monday, March 21, 2011 11:34 AM EDT Updated: A bold bid by the struggling, majority-black Memphis City Schools system to force a merger with the majority-white, successful suburban district has fanned relatively routine fears over funding and student performance into accusations of full-blown racism.

Officials from Memphis City, Shelby County schools react to vote Wednesday, March 9, 2011 6:31 PM EST Updated: The day after 71 percent of Memphis voters decided to unify Memphis and Shelby County Schools, the tone was starkly different at news conferences for each school system Wednesday.

Newly released poll offers insight into charter surrender vote Monday, March 7, 2011 6:44 PM EST Updated: After months of confusion, lawsuits and political wrangling, the fight to surrender the Memphis City Schools charter is less than 24 hours away. Monday, a newly released poll suggested what the charter surrender's outcome may be.

Commissioner says code of conduct violates First Amendment Saturday, February 26, 2011 10:11 PM EST Updated: Shelby County Commissioner and University of Memphis law professor Steve Mulroy said the latest action by the Shelby County School Board may be a direct violation of the First Amendment.

Shelby County Schools superintendent gets contract extension Thursday, February 24, 2011 7:48 PM EST Updated: The Shelby County School Board approved a golden parachute for the current superintendent Thursday.

Commissioner storms out of meeting on schools merger Wednesday, February 23, 2011 3:55 PM EST Updated: A Shelby County Commissioner stormed out of a meeting on the proposed Memphis City Schools/Shelby County Schools merger Wednesday, telling reporters the Commission was wasting taxpayer dollars.

U of M law professor says charter fight headed to court Sunday, February 20, 2011 8:53 AM EST Updated: A local scholar said Saturday that the fight to surrender the Memphis City Schools charter was headed to court from the start.

Proposed changes to SCS superintendent's contract create controversy Friday, February 18, 2011 5:40 PM EST Updated: A spokesperson for Shelby County Schools said Friday if there is a city and county school merger, the system hopes its current superintendent, John Aitken, will stay on. But some county school board commissioners say an effort to keep him on board could result in hundreds of thousands of wasted taxpayer dollars.

Pastors announce support for MCS charter surrender Friday, February 18, 2011 4:53 PM EST Updated: Dozens of area pastors united Friday to support the merger of Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools. Members of Citizens for Better Education said they would vote 'yes' to unify the city and county school systems.

MCS launching public information campaign in charter debate Thursday, February 17, 2011 7:43 PM EST Updated: Memphis City Schools is launching a campaign called "Just So You Know" to keep the public informed about the charter surrender referendum.

Pickler questions commissioners' power to add school board members Thursday, February 17, 2011 4:11 PM EST Updated: As the resolution to create an interim unified Memphis and Shelby School Board moves through the Shelby County Commission, Shelby County School Board President David Pickler is worried.

Charter surrender/school consolidation events Thursday, February 17, 2011 4:09 PM EST Updated: Click here for a list of charter surrender/school consolidation events scheduled for Thursday, February 17th.

Resolution to create unified school board moves quickly through commission Wednesday, February 16, 2011 4:13 PM EST Updated: A resolution to create an interim unified Memphis and Shelby County School Board of Commissioners is moving at warp speed through the Shelby County Commission.

Amid charter surrender battle, key lawmakers meet face to face Monday, February 14, 2011 6:38 PM EST Updated: A court battle is imminent between key lawmakers in the fight to surrender the Memphis City Schools charter. But as their attorneys brace for battle, those lawmakers are forced to carry out other government business as usual.

Shelby County Commission to address school merger issues Sunday, February 13, 2011 6:12 PM EST Updated: The Shelby County Commission will have its hands full with school merger matters Monday.

Forum hosts opposition to charter surrender referendum Saturday, February 12, 2011 5:23 PM EST Updated: Rainbow PUSH Coalition president LaSimba Gray hosted a handful of critical leaders at Monumental Baptist Church Saturday to share opposition to the March 8 referendum to transfer Memphis schools to Shelby County.

Rally urges Memphians to vote yes to charter surrender Saturday, February 12, 2011 5:22 PM EST Updated: Proponents of a city and county school merger held a rally Saturday in an effort to get out the vote.

Memphis Dems hit Haslam for signing merger bill Friday, February 11, 2011 7:12 PM EST Updated: Democrats who represent Memphis in the state House are discussing their response to a bill delaying a potential merger between the city and county school systems.

Haslam signs bill that will delay school system consolidation Friday, February 11, 2011 6:16 PM EST Updated: Republican Gov. Bill Haslam on Friday signed into law a bill that delays an attempt by the Memphis city school system to disband and turn education over to the Shelby County system now serving only the suburbs.

Wharton expresses disappointment in new school merger law Friday, February 11, 2011 6:10 PM EST Updated: Memphis Mayor AC Wharton expressed his disappointment over Gov. Bill Haslam's signing of a state law that would delay the merger of Memphis and Shelby County Schools.

City Council passes resolution that approves surrender of MCS charter Friday, February 11, 2011 8:30 AM EST Updated: The Memphis City Council passed a resolution Thursday evening to approve the surrender of the Memphis City Schools charter.

House passes Memphis schools' merger bill Thursday, February 10, 2011 3:42 PM EST Updated: Opponents of a proposal that would slow down any merger between Memphis schools and the Shelby County system say it boils down to an issue of race.

Shelby County commission debates hiring independent law firm Wednesday, February 9, 2011 5:47 PM EST Updated: A storm unfolded in the Shelby County Commission Wednesday after commissioners proposed hiring an outside law firm to represent the commission in the Memphis and Shelby County school merger debate.

Council still has trump card in MCS charter surrender battle Tuesday, February 8, 2011 6:06 PM EST Updated: Final approval of a bill that would delay a school merger for two-and-a-half years is expected Thursday, even as the Memphis City Council prepares to fight back.

Norris bill passes Tennessee Senate Tuesday, February 8, 2011 11:13 AM EST Updated: The Tennessee Senate passed a bill Monday night that would control the timeline for the Memphis City Schools charter surrender.

Exclusive survey shows most voters in favor of consolidated schools Monday, February 7, 2011 8:05 AM EST Updated: A survey shared exclusively with Action News 5 revealed Sunday that Memphis voters will most likely choose to transfer the city school system to Shelby County.

Bill that would force school consolidation delay passes House committee Thursday, February 3, 2011 5:38 PM EST Updated: A bill that would force Memphis City School leaders to wait at least three years before consolidating passed a another big hurdle Thursday.

Norris bill on school unification heads to State Senate Wednesday, February 2, 2011 9:58 PM EST Updated: A bill proposed by Tennessee State Senator Mark Norris that would set a three year transition period for the unification of Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools - if the MCS charter surrender is passed by voters - has been approved by a Senate Committee.

Commissioners spar over state role in charter surrender battle Wednesday, February 2, 2011 3:55 PM EST Updated: Tempers flared in Shelby County Commission Wednesday over the latest developments in the fight to surrender the Memphis City Schools Charter.

Haslam calls for plan concerning Memphis teachers Wednesday, February 2, 2011 8:07 AM EST Updated: Gov. Bill Haslam has asked for a personnel plan addressing teachers in Memphis and Shelby County regardless of the outcome of a March 8 referendum for city voters to decide whether to dissolve the city school system.

Shelby County Delegation meets in Memphis in advance of votes Tuesday, February 1, 2011 9:13 PM EST Updated: As they embark on upon a monumental vote that could decide the fate of the Memphis City Schools charter, the Shelby County Delegation held its meeting Tuesday in a unique location: the Memphis City Council's chambers.

MCS students weigh in on charter surrender debate Monday, January 31, 2011 8:00 AM EST Updated: Two Memphis high school debate teams weighed in on the Memphis City Schools charter surrender Sunday.

Lawmakers weigh in on MCS charter surrender debate Friday, January 28, 2011 4:26 PM EST Updated: While the city and county school boards race against the clock to push their consolidation agendas, the state legislature in Nashville has put their plans to delay a charter referendum vote back on the fast track.

Tracking Title One money if city and county schools merge Wednesday, January 26, 2011 5:55 PM EST Updated: Money provided by the Title One program offers critical assistance to students living in poverty. But what will happen if Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools merge?

Whalum wants city to pay schools before charter surrender vote Tuesday, January 25, 2011 7:19 PM EST Updated: With Memphis voters on the brink of an historic vote that could transfer the city school system to Shelby County Schools, school board Commissioner Kenneth Whalum, Jr. is making new demands.

Germantown residents examine possibility of creating city school district Monday, January 24, 2011 9:48 PM EST Updated: The Memphis City Schools charter surrender fight has some Germantown citizens examining what it would take to create their own school district, and they may be willing to pay higher taxes to make it happen.

Study offers glimpse at possible impact of school consolidation Sunday, January 23, 2011 5:07 PM EST Updated: A study led by Rhodes College professor Marcus Pohlmann, Ph.D. offers a unique glimpse of the possible impacts of merging Memphis and Shelby County Schools.

Charter surrender referendum set for March 8 Thursday, January 20, 2011 7:31 AM EST Updated: The Shelby County Election Commission has set March 8, 2011 as the date for the Memphis City Schools charter surrender referendum.

Courts unlikely to force county inclusion in school charter vote Updated: Wednesday, January 19, 2011 4:03 PM EST Updated: Many Shelby County residents believe they should have a say in the vote because their taxes fund city schools. But University of Memphis Constitutional Law professor Steve Mulroy says a 1996 Federal Appeals ruling puts the breaks on the suburban inclusion argument.

MCS Board rejects charter compromise after 4-hour meeting Wednesday, January 19, 2011 6:32 AM EST Updated: Memphis City School Board members voted No to a compromise from Shelby County Schools regarding the charter surrender Tuesday.

Memphis City Council approves MCS charter surrender Tuesday, January 18, 2011 10:34 PM EST Updated: The Memphis City Council voted to approved the Memphis City Schools charter surrender effective March 21, 2011.

Panelists voice pros and cons of MCS charter surrender Saturday, January 15, 2011 4:14 PM EST Updated: People seeking clarity in the confusing fight to surrender the Memphis City Schools charter spent Saturday morning hearing arguments for and against the vote to transfer the city school district to Shelby County Schools.

State bill regarding charter surrender progresses again Friday, January 14, 2011 6:42 PM EST Updated: State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris was

Memphis City School Board to consider compromise Friday, January 14, 2011 11:19 AM EST Updated: Memphis City School Board members debated Thursday night whether they should discuss a compromise that would delay the charter surrender referendum for one year.

Haslam says lessons from Knoxville consolidation not applicable to Memphis Wednesday, January 12, 2011 7:42 PM EST Updated: Tennessee Governor-Elect Bill Haslam received a science lesson Wednesday at the Memphis Bioworks Foundation. Then, he was in the hot seat with a type of science question of his own More>>

SCS, MCS superintendents speaking regularly about possible merger Updated: Wednesday, January 12, 2011 4:45 PM EST Updated: If Memphis voters surrender the Memphis City Schools charter, current Shelby County Schools Superintendent John Aitken is the man who would run both school systems until a new countywide school board is formed. More>>

Memphis would still be represented in merged school system, board member says Wednesday, January 12, 2011 4:25 PM EST Updated: Among the costs the county school board listed last week were numerous school closings, massive lay-offs of city school personnel and a potential loss of millions in funding. But what you may not have heard is the current Shelby County School Board would not be in charge long. More>>

Tipton County leader shares concerns about school consolidation Tuesday, January 11, 2011 6:41 PM EST Updated: As discussions continue over school consolidation in Memphis and Shelby County, one Tipton County leader says it is going to take a lot of time and patience to get it done right. More>>

Group halts school charter lawsuit...for now Tuesday, January 11, 2011 6:40 PM EST Updated: There were more twists and turns in the Memphis City Schools charter surrender fight Tuesday when a citizens' group scheduled to file a lawsuit against the Shelby County Election Commission today put the brakes on their plans. More>>

Tennessee AG says residents outside Memphis cannot vote on charter surrender Tuesday, January 11, 2011 12:11 PM EST Updated: A storm of another kind is surfacing in the fight to surrender the Memphis City Schools charter. Tennessee's State Attorney General, Robert Cooper, released a new legal opinion Monday on the heels of a report by the Shelby County attorney. More>>

Memphis NAACP announces support of charter surrender Monday, January 10, 2011 6:32 PM EST Updated: The Memphis Branch of the NAACP will encourage local residents to support the proposed surrender of the Memphis City Schools charter. More>>

Petition demands charter surrender be placed on ballot Friday, January 7, 2011 7:58 PM EST Updated: A new group said it will fight to combine Memphis City and Shelby County Schools. More>>

Nashville consolidation expert offers insight into school mergers Friday, January 7, 2011 7:46 PM EST Updated: If there's one person who knows what it's like to consolidate school districts, its attorney Charles Cagle. Thursday, Cagle advised the Shelby County School Board to prepare to absorb the Memphis City School District. More>>

Petition could put charter surrender fight in voters' hands Thursday, January 6, 2011 8:47 PM EST Updated: Despite all the opinions about whether Memphis City Schools can abolish their school district, councilman Shea Flinn said Thursday a simple document could put the issue into the hands of voters in a matter of days. More>>

Plan for 'inevitable' merger, Shelby County school leaders told Thursday, January 6, 2011 6:48 PM EST Updated: Leaders with Shelby County Schools were told at a meeting Thursday that their system should be prepared to merge with Memphis City Schools. More>>

Parents have many unanswered questions about charter surrender Thursday, January 6, 2011 4:15 PM EST Updated: When it comes to the heated issue of surrendering the Memphis City School charter to Shelby County, Memphis City School parents like Terri Harrison say there are still a lot of unanswered questions. More>>

2008 study explores impact of school consolidation Wednesday, January 5, 2011 6:26 PM EST Updated: The idea to surrender the Memphis City Schools charter did not originate with the school board. Instead, it came from a study that was released in 2008. More>>

Wharton video seeks to reassure ahead of MCS charter vote A day after he hosted a joint news conference with Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell about the possibility of school district consolidation, Memphis Mayor A C Wharton posted a message appealing directly to parents and students in the city's school district. More>>

Memphis City Council weighs in on MCS charter surrender Sunday, January 2, 2011 9:32 AM EST Updated: The Memphis City Council may soon be dragged into a fight between Memphis City and Shelby County Schools. More>>

Many questions remain as MCS charter surrender vote looms Thursday, December 30, 2010 6:50 PM EST Updated: The Shelby County Election Commission chairman said when a newly-elected Memphis City School Board is sworn in Saturday, they could overturn the board's resolution to surrender the charter. More>>

Arlington considers creation of municipal school district Thursday, December 23, 2010 7:47 PM EST Updated: Leaders in Arlington say they are considering the town's boldest move in its 110 years of existence: creating a municipal school district. More>>

Shelby County mayor braces for possible school merger Wednesday, December 22, 2010 7:38 PM EST Updated: After the historic vote to transfer Memphis City Schools to the county, lawmakers in every branch of government are bracing for what's next. More>>

Grassroots movement emerges amid school charter questions Wednesday, December 22, 2010 6:40 PM EST Updated: A grassroots movement is emerging, as lawmakers and school leaders begin to take action on the Memphis City School Board's decision to surrender its charter and consolidate with county schools. More>>

Election commission receives request for school charter referendum Wednesday, December 22, 2010 5:52 PM EST Updated: The Shelby County Election Commission received an official notification Wednesday from Memphis City Schools' attorneys requesting an election date for a referendum to surrender the MCS charter. More>>

New debates surface as MCS board votes to surrender charter Wednesday, December 22, 2010 8:08 AM EST Updated: It's being called the most historic vote in the history of Memphis City Schools. After a marathon meeting that ended just shy of midnight Monday, the MCS board passed a resolution that could consolidate city and county schools. More>>

Board votes to surrender Memphis City Schools charter Tuesday, December 21, 2010 8:02 AM EST Updated: In a meeting that lasted more than five hours, the Memphis City Schools board voted to surrender the school system's charter Monday night. More>>

MCS Board members spend hours discussing possible charter surrender Monday, December 13, 2010 11:45 PM EST Updated: Memphis City School Board Commissioners considered giving up their charter and forcing consolidation with Shelby County Schools Monday night. More>>

Cash says charter surrender would move MCS decades backward Tuesday, December 7, 2010 5:44 PM EST Updated: Memphis City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash made his position clear Tuesday on a proposal to surrender the city school charter. More>>