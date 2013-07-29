Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old!More >>
Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old!More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
World Down Syndrome Day is coming up this week and you can be apart of the cause in raising awareness at the Walking in Memphis event on Wednesday. Joshua Greer, who will be walking over 14 miles, talked to Jerica Phillips about the event.More >>
World Down Syndrome Day is coming up this week and you can be apart of the cause in raising awareness at the Walking in Memphis event on Wednesday. Joshua Greer, who will be walking over 14 miles, talked to Jerica Phillips about the event.More >>
A top pastor at Highpoint Church has resigned after admitting that he committed sexual misconduct with a high school student more than 20 years ago.More >>
A top pastor at Highpoint Church has resigned after admitting that he committed sexual misconduct with a high school student more than 20 years ago.More >>
The University of Memphis is expected to name Penny Hardaway as their next head men's basketball coach Tuesday.More >>
The University of Memphis is expected to name Penny Hardaway as their next head men's basketball coach Tuesday.More >>
Get your gear ready and bicycle through Memphis for a free community ride with The Big Jump Teen Ambassadors.
The teens are hosting a ride on Saturday, March 24 for the South Memphis Glide Ride.
Riders should meet at The South Memphis Farmers Market, located at 1400 Mississippi Blvd,and South Parkway on Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Get your gear ready and bicycle through Memphis for a free community ride with The Big Jump Teen Ambassadors.
The teens are hosting a ride on Saturday, March 24 for the South Memphis Glide Ride.
Riders should meet at The South Memphis Farmers Market, located at 1400 Mississippi Blvd,and South Parkway on Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.
Memphis Police Department said 10-month-old Zoe Jordan was inside a car that was stolen near the intersection of Malco Crossing and Riverdale.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.
Memphis Police Department said 10-month-old Zoe Jordan was inside a car that was stolen near the intersection of Malco Crossing and Riverdale.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
A fire broke out at a Memphis apartment complex Thursday morning.More >>
A fire broke out at a Memphis apartment complex Thursday morning.More >>