Get your gear ready and bicycle through Memphis for a free community ride with The Big Jump Teen Ambassadors.

The teens are hosting a ride on Saturday, March 24 for the South Memphis Glide Ride.

Riders should meet at The South Memphis Farmers Market, located at 1400 Mississippi Blvd,and South Parkway on Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

