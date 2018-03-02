A specific brand of circuit breakers and panels has a history of failures and house fires. WMC Action News 5 wants to help protect your home. See Andy's full report on Federal Pacific Electric panels here.
Below you will find documents Andy found on the Federal Pacific Electric panels.
>> CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION NEWS RELEASE, click here to read
> Relevant pages: Entire document
>> 2002 NEW JERSEY CIVIL ACTION, ORDER FOR PARTIAL SUMMARY JUDGMENT, click here to read
> Relevant pages:
> Page 2 (includes court’s acknowledgement that FPE “knowingly and purposefully” put defective breakers on the market)
> Page 5 (same acknowledgment)
>> J. ARONSTEIN CONSULTING ENGINEER REPORT, click here to read
> Relevant pages:
> Introduction page (corroborates FPE’s cheating to get UL endorsement, as well as fire risk)
> Page 4 (contains data from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s testing, which found 85 % of FPE’s double-pole breakers and 39 % of its single-pole breakers failed UL testing criteria)
> Page 5 [PREFACE] (quotes on FPE ‘cheating’ and urging consumers who have them to replace them)
> Page 6 [WITH FIGURE 1 PICTURE] (explains FPE’s Stab-Lok panels “…are failure-prone due to marginal interconnections between the current-carrying components. The failing interconnections overheat at high current loading, and, in the worst case, fire ignites within the panel.”)
>> Again, to watch Andy's full report, click here or watch it below.
