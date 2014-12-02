Holiday Food Drive 2014 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

  • Memphis: The Mid-South Food Bank
    239 South Dudley Street

  • Memphis: Great American Home Store
    7171 Appling Farms Parkway

  • Germantown: Kroger
    2130 Exeter Road

  • Bartlett: Walmart
    8400 Highway 64

  • Southaven: Kroger
    3095 Goodman Road

  • Southaven: Great American Home Store
    5295 Pepper Chase Drive

  • Covington: Kroger
    951 Highway 51N

  • West Memphis: Walmart
    798 W. Service Road

  • Canned meats, including tuna, stews, chicken and dumplings, chili, Spam, soups

  • Peanut butter

  • Canned fruits, veggies, fruit juice

  • Non perishable items, but no glass containers


(Do not mix food and non-food items together)

  • Toilet paper

  • Paper towels, plates, napkins, cups, plastic utensils

  • Toilet paper

  • Personal care items: toothpaste, shampoo, soap, deodorant

  • Laundry and dish detergent

  • Other cleaning products

