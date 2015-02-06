Breaking News, Weather, Traffic and Sports - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company

    Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:09:39 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:44:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...
    Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>
    Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>

  • Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

    Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:12:02 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:44:41 GMT
    Oregon's attorney general says she is reviewing whether to launch a full-scale investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers' private information.More >>
    Oregon's attorney general says she is reviewing whether to launch a full-scale investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers' private information.More >>

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:50:42 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:44:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...More >>
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.More >>
    •   

Most Popular Lo Más Popular

Videos
Stories
Slideshows
Videos
Notas
Galería de fotos
loading...

  • Events Calendar

See More Events
Winter Specials on the RTJ Golf Trail
Powered by Frankly