If forecasters say that there is a 30 percent chance of rain and then it pours for an hour at your house, are they wrong? Not exactly.More >>
If forecasters say that there is a 30 percent chance of rain and then it pours for an hour at your house, are they wrong? Not exactly.More >>
There’s an old wives' tale that a hot, humid summer night can generate lightning without a thunderstorm is called "heat lightning."More >>
There’s an old wives' tale that a hot, humid summer night can generate lightning without a thunderstorm is called "heat lightning."More >>
An outflow boundary or a gust front as it is sometimes called is formed when rain-cooled air from the downdraft of a thunderstorm hits the ground and spreads out ahead of a storm or in the direction that the lower level surface winds are flowing.More >>
An outflow boundary or a gust front as it is sometimes called is formed when rain-cooled air from the downdraft of a thunderstorm hits the ground and spreads out ahead of a storm or in the direction that the lower level surface winds are flowing.More >>
BREAKDOWN: The difference between a subtropical & tropical systemMore >>
BREAKDOWN: Can you have thunder without lightning?More >>
BREAKDOWN: Can you have thunder without lightning?More >>
In this Breakdown video, we explain what drives our higher pollen counts and what we can expect as we push through the remainder of spring.More >>
In this Breakdown video, we explain what drives our higher pollen counts and what we can expect as we push through the remainder of spring.More >>
May has been unseasonably hot and many of you are starting to wonder if that is a sign of even an even hotter summer.More >>
May has been unseasonably hot and many of you are starting to wonder if that is a sign of even an even hotter summer.More >>
A system in the Gulf of Mexico will move north towards the coast this weekend. Invest 90-L has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical storm or tropical depression over the next 5 days.More >>
A system in the Gulf of Mexico will move north towards the coast this weekend. Invest 90-L has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical storm or tropical depression over the next 5 days.More >>
Breakdown: Memphis ranks as 4th top city for allergiesMore >>
Breakdown: Memphis ranks as 4th top city for allergiesMore >>
In this Breakdown video, we explain what drives this type of pattern and what it means for rain chances in our area.More >>
In this Breakdown video, we explain what drives this type of pattern and what it means for rain chances in our area.More >>
After days with record breaking heat, temperatures are finally dropping back down again. This cooler air goes hand-in-hand with higher rain chances though.More >>
After days with record breaking heat, temperatures are finally dropping back down again. This cooler air goes hand-in-hand with higher rain chances though.More >>
A truck crash in Marshall County is backing up traffic Tuesday morning.More >>
A truck crash in Marshall County is backing up traffic Tuesday morning.More >>
A young girl was shot in Frayser on Tuesday morning.More >>
A young girl was shot in Frayser on Tuesday morning.More >>
The woman nearly killed by a drunk driver two years ago said she's angry that his sentence is so short.More >>
The woman nearly killed by a drunk driver two years ago said she's angry that his sentence is so short.More >>
Olive Branch residents hope newly released surveillance video can help them rid their streets of some potentially dangerous criminals.More >>
Olive Branch residents hope newly released surveillance video can help them rid their streets of some potentially dangerous criminals.More >>
A teen was shot and killed in West Memphis as she walked home with her boyfriend, West Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
A teen was shot and killed in West Memphis as she walked home with her boyfriend, West Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
One father in Arkansas shared on Facebook a heart-wrenching picture of his son, by his sister's bedside, as she laid dying of cancer. The little girl, Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died the next day, on June 3.More >>
One father in Arkansas shared on Facebook a heart-wrenching picture of his son, by his sister's bedside, as she laid dying of cancer. The little girl, Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died the next day, on June 3.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person in connection with a deadly incident that occurred Saturday evening along the West Pearl River.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person in connection with a deadly incident that occurred Saturday evening along the West Pearl River.More >>