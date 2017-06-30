You can hear music filling the halls of Memphis' Veterans Hospital every Tuesday, thanks to a kind soul who holds a special place in his heart for veterans.More >>
A game of skill that has been around for decades is moving some at-risk youth from gang members to graduates.More >>
One educator is using her power for good to shape young minds in the classroom to become successful leaders in the world one day.More >>
Some consider her royalty, while others would call her a hero. A Mid-South woman is dubbed the Queen of Binghampton for her years of service to people of all ages in her Memphis community.More >>
This month's Mid-South Hero is a man who is admired for his heart and humility.More >>
This month's Mid-South Hero is a man of faith who extends his love to those with special needs.More >>
Tina Handy-Mallet created a Christmas program that helps dozens of Mid-South families each year struggling during the holidays. However, what Handy-Mallet does for people stretches far beyond toys during the holidays.More >>
A young Mid-Southerner is using her athletic ability to give back to her community. She's also giving children a chance to learn a fun sport, for free!More >>
A woman who turned her "selfish" past into a life of service is WMC Action News 5's latest Mid-South Hero.More >>
Larry Johnson changed his life of selling drugs on the streets, and now he inspires others to steer clear of crime.More >>
An administrative assistant at Rhodes College doesn't stop working hard when she clocks out at the end of the day. When she's not working, Angela Fletcher is saving lives with a special sidekick.More >>
Leaders from different religious communities around Memphis gathered together to break bread and create more unity in and around the city.More >>
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Storms raged overnight in eastern Arkansas leaving damage throughout St. Francis County.More >>
It's Auto Racing time in the Mid-South. The drivers of the NASCAR K&N Series are running the annual Memphis 150.More >>
Memphis Police Department have not made any arrests in four different shootings in the past 24 hours that killed several people.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.More >>
A Louisiana construction company offers to turn vacation dreams into reality by building a beach in your own backyard.More >>
