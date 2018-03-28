As tens of thousands of people from all over the world prepare to head to the Bluff City to remember the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., organizers said they're expecting a large yet diverse crowd.More >>
As the world awaits the 50th anniversary of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Memphis family is remembering their loved one who was killed 50 years ago.More >>
Memphis is one week away from commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On this day 50 years ago on March 28, the Memphis sanitation workers started marching to fight for a living wage.More >>
Memphis police officers said they have been working on plans to handle traffic and safety for MLK50 since January 1.More >>
A week from Wednesday, Memphis will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.More >>
Whether it's a fight to end gun violence in schools, or the battle to free those wrongly imprisoned, there is no better backdrop for a march than Memphis, Tennessee and the National Civil Rights Museum.More >>
NBC will air a special report honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on March 24 at 7 p.m.More >>
Standing shoulder to shoulder with American's most prominent Civil Rights leaders will be Cleo Smith, one of the original Memphis sanitation workers.More >>
Shelby County Schools employees are getting a raise.More >>
Activists in Memphis are using the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to push for change.More >>
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of racial equality through economic equality is alive at KIPP Memphis Preparatory Elementary School.More >>
As we approach the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in Memphis, WMC Action News 5 looks at the Church of God In Christ and the role it will play leading up to the historic day.More >>
Memphis' leaders are promising action after an alarming new study on the city's poverty struggles, particularly among African-Americans.More >>
A poverty report is scheduled to be released Tuesday detailing how African Americans have fared in Memphis and Shelby County over the last 50 years.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said a controversial keynote speaker at this weekend's I Am a Man Commemoration needs a fact check.More >>
Several state, county, and local leaders toured the National Civil Rights Museum on Friday.More >>
Less than 2-months away from MLK50, Rev. Jesse Jackson made his way to Memphis this weekend, speaking at several churches for Black History Month.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum joined the debate surrounding a controversial commercial that aired during Super Bowl LII.More >>
For so many, this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a bittersweet day of remembrance, even 50 years after his death.More >>
Monday, January 15 marks the 89th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth.More >>
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and despite the recent weather, local activists want to make it especially impactful with the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's death coming up.More >>
Dozens of Memphians are coming together to give back over the holiday weekend with the MLK Days of Service.More >>
More than just a celebration--that's the goal for this year's MLK50 commemoration for local civil rights advocates.More >>
A new book highlighting Dr. King's push for education equality is set for release in partnership with the National Civil Rights Museum.More >>
The Memphis Police Association is demanding higher wages for officers.More >>
