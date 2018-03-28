. Scattered showers will continue through Thursday afternoon and early evening, but rain will finally clear out on Thursday night.More >>
Elvis Presley was inducted into the United States Army 60 years ago this week.More >>
As tens of thousands of people from all over the world prepare to head to the Bluff City to remember the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., organizers said they're expecting a large yet diverse crowd.More >>
As the world awaits the 50th anniversary of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Memphis family is remembering their loved one who was killed 50 years ago.More >>
The Memphis Police Association is demanding higher wages for officers.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
