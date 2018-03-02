Mid-South World War II connections - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MID-SOUTH WORLD WAR II CONNECTIONS

  • Memphis Belle

    One of the most famous planes of World War II, the Memphis Belle is a B-17 bomber that completed 25 missions over Europe without losing any crew members.  It is currently being restored at the Millington airport with a plan for public display in a new museum someday. More >>

  • Brig. Gen Nathan Bedford Forrest III

    The great-grandson of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest was killed in 1943 during a B-17 raid over the submarine yards of Kiel, Germany. He was regarded as one of the best and youngest air force generals of his day. More >>

  • Memphis Depot

    This homemade site explains the fascinating role of the Memphis defense depot in World War II, including as a German POW camp.More >>
