MID-SOUTH WORLD WAR II CONNECTIONS

One of the most famous planes of World War II, the Memphis Belle is a B-17 bomber that completed 25 missions over Europe without losing any crew members. It is currently being restored at the Millington airport with a plan for public display in a new museum someday. More >>
The great-grandson of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest was killed in 1943 during a B-17 raid over the submarine yards of Kiel, Germany. He was regarded as one of the best and youngest air force generals of his day. More >>