Mary Winkler, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of her husband Matthew. The preacher murder thrust the small town of Selmer into the national spotlight and now that the verdict is in people in the small town have a lot to say. More>>
When asked about Mary Winkler's indictment, her Attorney Leslie Ballin got right to the point, "No surprise at all, expected." Ballin and Winkler's other defense attorney, Steve Farese, are way past her indictment, already planning for her trial, "Our defense is viable, our defense is identifiable. Our defense will be put forth at the appropriate time which will be at trial."More >>
The Winkler home in Selmer is quiet as people try to figure out exactly what happened inside one week ago.
Selmer resident Sherry Ray says, "Something went wrong--something went very wrong"
Sherry Ray has kids who attend Selmer Elementary School..
Where Mary Winkler substituted the day before her husband was found dead.
"You never met Mrs. Winkler did you?" continues Ray.
New information has her and others here talking.
According to thisMore >>
