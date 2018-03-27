Evidence photos - including images of Matthew Winkler's corpse - were part of the display in a Selmer courtroom today, where jurors are being asked to choose one of two images being drawn of the preacher, fatally shot in his small-town parsonage. Was the popular young minister a good father and a man who trusted and loved his wife? Or was he a dictator at home who terrorized his family and criticized his wife's every move?

