Friday, October 3 2014 8:49 AM EDT2014-10-03 12:49:56 GMT
(WMC) - SCORES OF THE WEEK:Qahwa Coffee Bar, 109 N. Main St., Downtown Memphis, 99 on Sept. 25 Subway, 85 N. Main St., Downtown Memphis, 99 on Sept. 25 Havana's Pilon Authentic Cuban Cuisine, 143 MadisonMore >>
Thursday, September 25 2014 11:27 PM EDT2014-09-26 03:27:44 GMT
(WMC) - SCORES OF THE WEEK:Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 6175 Macon Rd., East Memphis, 99 on Sept. 16 1776, 2770 Whitten Rd., inside Range USA, East Memphis, 98 on Sept. 9 IHOP, 1277 E. Shelby Dr., SouthlandMore >>
Monday, September 15 2014 12:56 PM EDT2014-09-15 16:56:34 GMT
(WMC) - Seven inspectors. 4,208 Shelby County food establishments.Tennessee health codes require each one to be inspected at least twice a year.You do the math. The Shelby County Health Department is shortMore >>
Friday, September 5 2014 12:16 AM EDT2014-09-05 04:16:32 GMT
(WMC) - SCORES OF THE WEEK (few inspections due to the Labor Day holiday weekend):Booya's, 954 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, 97 on Aug. 25 Arby's, 967 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, 97 on Aug.More >>
Friday, August 22 2014 7:47 AM EDT2014-08-22 11:47:38 GMT
(WMC) - She made the "hunted fox" cake for the wedding Prince William and Kate Middleton attended here in Memphis.She crafted a Georgia Bulldog cake so real, it made you want to pet "UGA."This week, LauraMore >>
Friday, June 20 2014 9:55 AM EDT2014-06-20 13:55:34 GMT
(WMC) - These are the restaurant inspection scores of the week, according to the records of the Shelby County Health Department. No Mississippi or Arkansas restaurants scored poorly on their inspectionsMore >>
Thursday, June 5 2014 11:15 PM EDT2014-06-06 03:15:10 GMT
(WMC) - SCORES OF THE WEEK:Papa John's Pizza, 1551 E. Brooks Rd., Airport/Graceland Area, 100 on May 28 T. G.'s, 3870 Macon Rd., Highland Heights/East Memphis, 98 on May 29 Laura Lee's Lunchables, 5729More >>
Thursday, May 22 2014 11:15 PM EDT2014-05-23 03:15:09 GMT
(WMC) - SCORES OF THE WEEK: McAlister's Deli, 580 S. Mendenhall Rd., White Station Area/East Memphis, 98 on May 15 Lenny's Sub Shop, 3750 Hacks Cross Rd., Southwind Area, 98 on May 16 Ellen's Soul Food,More >>
Friday, May 16 2014 7:18 AM EDT2014-05-16 11:18:07 GMT
(WMC) - MEMPHIS/SHELBY COUNTY RESTAURANT SCORES OF THE WEEK: The Square Olive, 2094 Trimble Place, Overton Square/Midtown Memphis, 98 on May 5 Fox Ridge Pizza, 1769 N. Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN,More >>
Friday, May 9 2014 5:11 AM EDT2014-05-09 09:11:15 GMT
(WMC) - SCORES OF THE WEEK: Southward Fare & Libations, 6150 Poplar Ave., Regalia Shopping Center/East Memphis, 99 on April 29 Honey Baked Ham Co. of Memphis, 5081 Park Ave., Eastgate Shopping Center/EastMore >>
Friday, April 18 2014 10:21 AM EDT2014-04-18 14:21:08 GMT
(WMC-TV) - SCORES OF THE WEEK: Nothing Bundt Cake, 5679 Poplar Ave./Suite 102, East Memphis, 100 on April 8 The Donut Box, 3051 Kirby Whitten Rd., Bartlett, TN, 98 on April 8 Subway, 11615 HighwayMore >>
Friday, February 28 2014 9:26 AM EST2014-02-28 14:26:44 GMT
(WMC-TV) - SCORES OF THE WEEK: Whimsy Cookie Company, 4704 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/Colonial Acres/East Memphis, 100 on Feb. 19 KFC, 1699 Union Ave., Midtown Memphis, 98 on Feb. 17 Wendy's,More >>
Friday, February 21 2014 5:52 AM EST2014-02-21 10:52:39 GMT
(WMC-TV) - These are the relevant Memphis-Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. There were no failed inspections in our Tennessee, Mississippi or Arkansas viewingMore >>
Thursday, February 13 2014 11:15 PM EST2014-02-14 04:15:08 GMT
Mi Pueblo, 5700 Black Rd., White Station Area/Colonial Acres/East Memphis, 98 on Feb. 4
(WMC-TV) - No restaurants failed inspection this week. These are the notable scores from the latest batch of Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections: Mi Pueblo, 5700 Black Rd., White StationMore >>
Thursday, February 6 2014 11:15 PM EST2014-02-07 04:15:08 GMT
(WMC-TV) - A Mississippi health inspector cited a Southaven Waffle House not only for significant health code violations but also for a manager's incompetence. The Waffle House location, 406 Church Rd.More >>
Friday, January 31 2014 7:50 AM EST2014-01-31 12:50:43 GMT
(WMC-TV) - No restaurant in Shelby County scored below a 76 this week. According to Mississippi health records, no restaurant in our Mississippi viewing area rated below a "B" grade. Arkansas healthMore >>
Thursday, January 23 2014 11:15 PM EST2014-01-24 04:15:07 GMT
(WMC-TV) - These are this week's notable restaurant inspection scores, according to the records of the Shelby County Department of Health: TCBY, 7584 W. Farmington Blvd., Germantown, TN, 100 on Jan. 16 JackMore >>
Thursday, January 9 2014 11:41 PM EST2014-01-10 04:41:10 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Shelby County restaurant environmentalists were sweet on bakeries, awarding two of them our High Score in a week where no restaurant rated below an 85 on its health inspection. Pat-A-Cake'sMore >>
Thursday, January 2 2014 11:34 PM EST2014-01-03 04:34:50 GMT
(WMC-TV) - A Memphis cookie favorite that is already an all-time leader on the Restaurant Scorecard rated its third perfect health inspection score. Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, 2370 Airways Blvd.,More >>
Thursday, December 19 2013 11:15 PM EST2013-12-20 04:15:07 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Four establishments rated perfect 100's on their health inspections, a first for the Restaurant Scorecard. Two of them are Einstein's Bros. Bagels properties: Einstein Bros. Bagels, 4631 PoplarMore >>
Thursday, November 28 2013 11:15 PM EST2013-11-29 04:15:08 GMT
(WMC-TV) - These are the notable Memphis-Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores since Nov. 18: Subway, 6490 Memphis-Arlington Rd., Bartlett, TN, 100 on Nov. 19 Milano's Pizza, 6525 Memphis-ArlingtonMore >>
Friday, November 22 2013 10:07 AM EST2013-11-22 15:07:07 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Please watch the video accompanying this story for our visit at Exline's Best Pizza In Town in Fox Meadows, as well as the rude response we received from Thai China Dragon Restaurant near Southwind. ForMore >>
Thursday, October 24 2013 11:15 PM EDT2013-10-25 03:15:06 GMT
(WMC-TV) - SCORES OF THE WEEK IN MEMPHIS/SHELBY COUNTY: Sonic Drive-In, 7636 Highway 70, Ellendale/Bartlett, TN, 100 on Oct. 15 Taco Bell, 826 S. Third St., South Memphis, 99 on Oct. 16 Taco Bell,More >>
Thursday, September 26 2013 11:15 PM EDT2013-09-27 03:15:09 GMT
(WMC-TV) - Due to the launch of Andy, Will It Work?, I'm only reporting the relevant inspection scores in Memphis-Shelby County this week: Cocoa Van Cupcake Bakery, 7990 Trinity Rd., Cordova, TN, 100More >>
Thursday, August 1 2013 11:15 PM EDT2013-08-02 03:15:11 GMT
(WMC-TV) - SCORES OF THE WEEK IN MEMPHIS/SHELBY COUNTY: Edible Arrangements, 6641 Poplar Ave., The Carrefour at Kirby Woods Shopping Center/East Memphis, 100 on July 26 La Michoacana, 4091 SummerMore >>
Thursday, July 25 2013 11:15 PM EDT2013-07-26 03:15:16 GMT
(WMC-TV) - This is tube steak to the extreme. Street meat -- with attitude! To celebrate National Hot Dog Day (Tuesday, July 23), the Restaurant Scorecard recommends the five best hot dog vendors & restaurantsMore >>
Thursday, July 11 2013 11:15 PM EDT2013-07-12 03:15:09 GMT
SCORES OF THE WEEK: McDonald's, 1325 Ridgeway Rd., Loehmanns Plaza Shopping Center, East Memphis, 98 on July 2 Newk's Express Cafe, 3680 Houston Levee Rd., Collierville, TN, 94 on July 5 CasablancaMore >>
Thursday, June 20 2013 11:15 PM EDT2013-06-21 03:15:04 GMT
(WMC TV) - Talk about narrow margins! One point separates our High Score of the Week from perfection -- and our Low Score of the Week from failure: HIGH SCORES: Subway, 9309 Poplar Ave., Germantown,More >>
Thursday, May 23 2013 11:15 PM EDT2013-05-24 03:15:03 GMT
(WMC TV) - PROJECT GREEN FORK RESTAURANT OF THE MONTH: Fuel Cafe, 1761 Madison Ave., Midtown Memphis, (901) 725-9025 Fuel Cafe's new Spring/Summer menu is a new dedication -- to vegetation. HealthyMore >>
Thursday, May 16 2013 11:15 PM EDT2013-05-17 03:15:09 GMT
(WMC TV) - Grizzlies fans don't bluff. We stuff. Our faces. This is a sample of some of the Grizz Grub we scarf on at our favorite restaurants: * GRIT-AND-GRIND SLIDERS, Bluff City Coffee/Bakery, 505More >>
Monday, April 8 2013 5:49 PM EDT2013-04-08 21:49:31 GMT
(WMC-TV) - New rules for Tennessee health inspections could make Andy's Restaurant Scorecard even better. Two major things the new restaurant health inspection rules in Tennessee will accomplish are accuracyMore >>
Wednesday, March 27 2013 5:55 PM EDT2013-03-27 21:55:08 GMT
(WMC TV) - New restaurant regulations that were supposed to require chains with more than 20 locations to list calorie counts on their menus are stalled. But many restaurants have already started disclosingMore >>
Thursday, March 21 2013 11:30 PM EDT2013-03-22 03:30:07 GMT
(WMC TV) - SCORES OF THE WEEK: Curbside Casseroles, 5130 Wheelis Dr., White Station Area/East Memphis, 100 on March 14 (FOURTH TIME EARNING A PERFECT SCORE) Jason's Deli, 1585 Chickering Lane, Cordova,More >>
Thursday, February 28 2013 11:15 PM EST2013-03-01 04:15:09 GMT
(WMC TV) - Starting next week, I'll produce a new round of Restaurant Scorecard features -- a Project Green Fork Restaurant of the Month, an East Memphis spot that's now one of the top 12 restaurants inMore >>
Thursday, February 21 2013 11:15 PM EST2013-02-22 04:15:09 GMT
(WMC TV) - I've had a tight schedule of investigations and consumer features, so I'm reporting just the scores this week. In the next few weeks, I'm planning a new Big Tip (hint: it's near Getwell),More >>
Thursday, February 14 2013 11:15 PM EST2013-02-15 04:15:03 GMT
(WMC TV) - These are the notable Memphis-Shelby County restaurant health inspection scores of the week: Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 4465 Poplar Ave., Oak Court Mall, East Memphis, 100 on Feb. 4 Dinstuhl'sMore >>
Thursday, January 10 2013 11:15 PM EST2013-01-11 04:15:02 GMT
(WMC TV) - SCORES OF THE WEEK: Sekisui of Collierville, 2130 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, 98 on Dec. 31 Yogurt Mountain, 5975 Hwy. 72, I-240/Ridgeway Loop, East Memphis, 98 on Jan. 3 Wendy's,More >>
Tuesday, December 4 2012 4:53 PM EST2012-12-04 21:53:23 GMT
(WMC TV) - THIS WEEK'S BIG TIP: The Grille, 3035 Lamar Ave., Orange Mound/Cherokee, 901-744-7458. The Grille opened in April 2011 the same way I envision I might open a restaurant. Herb Tate is a whizMore >>
Thursday, November 15 2012 11:19 PM EST2012-11-16 04:19:26 GMT
(WMC TV) - We're not just whistling Dixie, here. I know we're making an example of The Dixie Cafe, 4699 Poplar Ave, for serving Vietnamese catfish. The restaurant appears in violation of Tennessee law,More >>
Friday, July 27 2012 6:12 AM EDT2012-07-27 10:12:09 GMT
(WMC TV) - PROJECT GREEN FORK RESTAURANT OF THE MONTH: Cafe Eclectic, 603 N. McLean Blvd., Midtown Memphis, 901-725-1718, http://www.cafeeclectic.net/midtown.html Cafe Eclectic darn near feeds itself.More >>
Thursday, May 31 2012 11:51 PM EDT2012-06-01 03:51:54 GMT
(WMC TV) - PROJECT GREEN FORK RESTAURANT OF THE MONTH: Otherlands Coffee Bar, 641 S. Cooper St, Cooper-Young/Midtown Memphis, (901) 278-4994, http://otherlandscoffeebar.com/ Futons simply weren't inMore >>
