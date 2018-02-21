'We can't just stand here and do nothing:' GOP Sen. shifts posit - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'We can't just stand here and do nothing:' GOP Sen. shifts position on gun control

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) was in Memphis on Wednesday, and he said he supports tougher federal background checks and has supported them since a mass shooting in Texas last Fall that killed 26.
Powered by Frankly