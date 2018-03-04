'Shannon Street: Echoes Under A Blood Red Moon' opens in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'Shannon Street: Echoes Under A Blood Red Moon' opens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphians will have the chance to see and experience a piece of Memphis history on the big screen. Shannon Street: Echoes Under A Blood Red Moon will be showing at the Malco Forest Hill Cinema Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Director Marie Pizano talked to us about the showing. 

Powered by Frankly