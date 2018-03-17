Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old taken during car theft - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old taken during car theft

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old from Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said 10-month-old Zoe Jordan was inside a car that was stolen near the intersection of Malco Crossing and Riverdale. 

Powered by Frankly