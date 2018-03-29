Firefighters urge residents to be more careful about preventing - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighters urge residents to be more careful about preventing house fires

Lt. Cooke said so far in 2018, five people have died in Memphis fires. That's how many died in all of 2017. In 2016, 22 people were killed in fires. One death is too many, said Cooke.
Powered by Frankly