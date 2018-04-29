Big warm up on-the-way, along with more rain in the forecast

Those who are ready for the 80s to return, this forecast is for you! An area of high pressure will shift to our south and east and that, in turn, will shift our winds out of the south next week and start warming us up by mid-week.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.