John Witherspoon brings the laughs at Chuckles Comedy House

John Witherspoon, best known as "Pops," is a comedian and actor who’s starred in critically-acclaimed television shows and films. He's in town Friday and bringing the funny for Mother's Day weekend at Chuckle's Comedy House.
